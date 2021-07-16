Columns

Qmmunity: Nurturing Our Rainbows

Drop the doomscroll and soak in queer magic at the Queer Home CookOUT, a moonlit queer swim, and more events

By James Scott, Fri., July 16, 2021


... when I say: Stop doomscrolling and check out this week's queer events (Photo by Jana Birchum)

It's me, James Scott, your fave Qmmunity guest columnist.* I've left Beth's ten-gallon hat unworn (out of respect, of course); however, as I don these stellar boots, I must share: Picking an interesting, up-to-date, and heartwarming topic for this week's column proved tough. We of Dorothy's Myspace Top 8 have pulled in a pretty bum news crop recently, from the Texas Lege's revival of anti-trans legislation this special session to the oppression of pro-LGBTQIA activism globally. In other words, the cosmic sh!tstorm rages with renewed vigor, and TBH, it's hard to not doomscroll deeper into that chilly abyss. ... In any case, it's a fool's errand to keep our eyes open for every awful timeline update – especially when our own sick baby of a governor farts around on Twitter more than a tried-and-true Swiftie. So, let's take a break from such mishigas and instead nurture our reading rainbows. Come touch grass while enjoying the magic that the LGBTQIA-held pen can create at the Queer Home CookOUT at TreeGarden on Monday, July 19 (see below), hosted by San Francisco-based queer literary press Foglifter. With readings from local contributors to the press' new anthology, Home Is Where You Queer Your Heart, the celebration will please both erudite QTs and those seeking some low-key qmmunity connection. Well, then, it's time now that I kick off Beth's boots (after all, my couch won't sell itself on FB Marketplace). Until next time: Keep it vibin', keep it queer, and if you're in market for a couch, hit me up ... I'm kidding, mostly. *Editor's note: 'Tis true.

2 to Do

Queer Home CookOUT Tour Local poets, essayists, storytellers, and artists read from Foglifter's new anthology, Home Is Where You Queer Your Heart, about the varied meanings of home for LGBTQIA folks. Mon., July 19, 5:30pm. TreeGarden, 638 Tillery, 512/710-6141. Free. treegarden.org.

Queer Swim Spend tonight under the proverbial light of the rainbow moon and swimmy swim with Austin's LGBTQmmunity. Meet up where you see a Pride flag! Tue., July 20, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. Before 9pm, $5; after 9pm, free. fb.com/queerswimatx.

Q'd Up

Violet Crown Follies Variety burlesque extravaganza. Thu., July 15, 7pm. Sterling Event Center, 6134 Hwy. 290 E. $50-170. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Frida Friday ATX Shop and shake it out. Fri., July 16, 6-10pm. Lustre Pearl East, 114 Linden St.

United Court of Austin Who's throwing their hats in the ring? Sat., July 17, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Death Becomes Her Prescreening drag! Sat., July 17, 8pm. Blue Starlite Downtown, 300 San Antonio. $35+. dragatthedrivein.com.

Big Gay River Float BYOB and float the San Marcos River. Sun., July 18, 11am-6pm. $45-90. biggayriverfloat.com.

"Are You Coming Out?" For queer POC communities to talk about human connection after pandemic isolation. July 18 & 20. Sun., 2-3:30pm; Tue., 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). allgo.org.

B.I.G. DAMN Brunch Everything's bigger at Highland. Sun., July 18, 3pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. No cover.

Bingo With the Beckies There were two Beckies who loved bingo, and Maeve Haven and Alysha Pretty were their names-o. Sun., July 18, 4-6pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Planet Fabulous Karaoke Sing a li'l or a lot. Wednesdays, 9pm-1am. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity: Fear, but Make It Queer
Qmmunity: Fear, but Make It Queer
Abbott revives attack on trans kids, Netflix brings queer Fear Street party to Austin, and more news

Beth Sullivan, July 9, 2021

Qmmunity: Austin FC Celebrates Inaugural Pride Night
Qmmunity: Austin FC Celebrates Inaugural Pride Night
Plus, UnBEARable at Iron Bear and Caleb De Casper, drag performers take over Native Hostel

Beth Sullivan, July 2, 2021

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: House of Lepore Strikes a Pose
Qmmunity: House of Lepore Strikes a Pose
Ballroom comes to Coconut Club, Austin Trans Picnic, and more events to wrap Pride Month

Beth Sullivan, June 25, 2021

Qmmunity: Hot Queer Nights
Qmmunity: Hot Queer Nights
Black & Queer AF variety show, Die Felicia, and more to keep Austin cool in this Pride Month heat

Beth Sullivan, June 18, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Austin LGBTQ, James Scott, Foglifter, TreeGarden, Queer Home CookOUT, BookWoman, Home Is Where You Queer Your Heart, Barton Springs Pool, 87th Texas Legislature special session

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Oyster Co.: Shuckfest
Still Austin
Lomelda, Claire Puckett
at Captain Quackenbush's Coffeehouse
Chris Tellez at the Velv
at Velveeta Room
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  