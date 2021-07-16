Qmmunity: Nurturing Our Rainbows

It's me, James Scott, your fave Qmmunity guest columnist.* I've left Beth's ten-gallon hat unworn (out of respect, of course); however, as I don these stellar boots, I must share: Picking an interesting, up-to-date, and heartwarming topic for this week's column proved tough. We of Dorothy's Myspace Top 8 have pulled in a pretty bum news crop recently, from the Texas Lege's revival of anti-trans legislation this special session to the oppression of pro-LGBTQIA activism globally. In other words, the cosmic sh!tstorm rages with renewed vigor, and TBH, it's hard to not doomscroll deeper into that chilly abyss. ... In any case, it's a fool's errand to keep our eyes open for every awful timeline update – especially when our own sick baby of a governor farts around on Twitter more than a tried-and-true Swiftie. So, let's take a break from such mishigas and instead nurture our reading rainbows. Come touch grass while enjoying the magic that the LGBTQIA-held pen can create at the Queer Home CookOUT at TreeGarden on Monday, July 19 (see below), hosted by San Francisco-based queer literary press Foglifter. With readings from local contributors to the press' new anthology, Home Is Where You Queer Your Heart, the celebration will please both erudite QTs and those seeking some low-key qmmunity connection. Well, then, it's time now that I kick off Beth's boots (after all, my couch won't sell itself on FB Marketplace). Until next time: Keep it vibin', keep it queer, and if you're in market for a couch, hit me up ... I'm kidding, mostly. *Editor's note: 'Tis true.

2 to Do

Queer Home CookOUT Tour Local poets, essayists, storytellers, and artists read from Foglifter's new anthology, Home Is Where You Queer Your Heart, about the varied meanings of home for LGBTQIA folks. Mon., July 19, 5:30pm. TreeGarden, 638 Tillery, 512/710-6141. Free. treegarden.org.

Queer Swim Spend tonight under the proverbial light of the rainbow moon and swimmy swim with Austin's LGBTQmmunity. Meet up where you see a Pride flag! Tue., July 20, 8-10pm. Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr. Before 9pm, $5; after 9pm, free. fb.com/queerswimatx.

Q'd Up

Violet Crown Follies Variety burlesque extravaganza. Thu., July 15, 7pm. Sterling Event Center, 6134 Hwy. 290 E. $50-170. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Frida Friday ATX Shop and shake it out. Fri., July 16, 6-10pm. Lustre Pearl East, 114 Linden St.

United Court of Austin Who's throwing their hats in the ring? Sat., July 17, 7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Death Becomes Her Prescreening drag! Sat., July 17, 8pm. Blue Starlite Downtown, 300 San Antonio. $35+. dragatthedrivein.com.

Big Gay River Float BYOB and float the San Marcos River. Sun., July 18, 11am-6pm. $45-90. biggayriverfloat.com.

"Are You Coming Out?" For queer POC communities to talk about human connection after pandemic isolation. July 18 & 20. Sun., 2-3:30pm; Tue., 6-7:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). allgo.org.

B.I.G. DAMN Brunch Everything's bigger at Highland. Sun., July 18, 3pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. No cover.

Bingo With the Beckies There were two Beckies who loved bingo, and Maeve Haven and Alysha Pretty were their names-o. Sun., July 18, 4-6pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Planet Fabulous Karaoke Sing a li'l or a lot. Wednesdays, 9pm-1am. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover.