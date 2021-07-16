Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 16, 2021

Obadiah Bush (1797-1851), of the same Bush family that later produced two presidents, petitioned the New York State Legislature to secede from the Union to protest slavery.

The Texas Legislature is currently in its 125th special session. The shortest special session was one day (1923) and the longest was 112 days (1870).

Doing something "in one fell swoop" means "with a single, quick action or effort." It doesn't mean doing multiple things all at once or at the same time. That would be "killing two birds with one stone."

In the movie The Silence of the Lambs, Buffalo Bill's dog Precious was actually named "Darla" in real life. She was a bichon frise whose first animal actress role was as Pink Poodle in Pee-wee's Big Adventure.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
