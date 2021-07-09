Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 9, 2021

The Earth pulses every 26 seconds. It's an unnoticeable little shake known as a microseism. Seismologists don't know why or agree on where it's happening.

Back in 2014, McDonald's experimented with making bubble gum-flavored broccoli in an attempt to make veggies taste more appealing to kids.

In Catch Me if You Can, Frank W. Abagnale Jr. chronicled his life as a check forger and grifter who assumed different professional identities including pilot, doctor, and attorney. But Alan C. Logan's book The Greatest Hoax on Earth: Catching Truth, While We Can proved that Abagnale made up everything.

Female spotted hyenas do not have an external vaginal opening; their clitorises are more like pseudo-penises, and their labia look like testicles.

The late Bayard Rustin was an African American leader who advocated for civil and gay rights, and was chief organizer of the 1963 March on Washington at which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech. Rustin refused to remain closeted despite the LGBTQIA-oppressive 1940s and 1950s.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
