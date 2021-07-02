Columns

Qmmunity: Austin FC Celebrates Inaugural Pride Night

Plus, UnBEARable at Iron Bear and Caleb De Casper, drag performers take over Native Hostel

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., July 2, 2021


Austin FC's second home game at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, June 27, ended in a 0-0 draw with Columbus Crew, but the team's inaugural Pride Night kept the vibes merry and gay with rainbows everywhere (Photos by Jana Birchum)


Austin musician Gina Chavez (right) with her wife, Jodi Granado. A Latin Grammy Award nominee, Chavez sang the National Anthem at Sunday's match. Check out the rest of our photo gallery here.

UnBEARable Things get a little sandy and a whole lotta salty with Bulimianne Rhapsody, Chique Fil-Atio, and Mascara Rivers. Can't experience the sass in person? No worries, cuz the Dames of the Den are streaming live on Twitch, too! Thu., July 1, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W Sixth. No cover. twitch.tv/eatmorechique.

Sunset Saturdays Summertime sadness? Never heard of her, especially when glamour punkster Caleb De Casper, LadyFang, and drag queens take over Native Hostel for the night. Sat., July 3, 5-10pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth. $20-25.

Austin LGBTQ, Austin FC, Pride Month 2021, Gina Chavez, Iron Bear, Bulimianne Rhapsody, Chique Fil-Atio, Mascara Rivers, Caleb De Casper, LadyFang, Native Hostel, UnBEARable

