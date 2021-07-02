Qmmunity: Austin FC Celebrates Inaugural Pride Night

2 To Do

UnBEARable Things get a little sandy and a whole lotta salty with Bulimianne Rhapsody, Chique Fil-Atio, and Mascara Rivers. Can't experience the sass in person? No worries, cuz the Dames of the Den are streaming live on Twitch, too! Thu., July 1, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W Sixth. No cover. twitch.tv/eatmorechique.

Sunset Saturdays Summertime sadness? Never heard of her, especially when glamour punkster Caleb De Casper, LadyFang, and drag queens take over Native Hostel for the night. Sat., July 3, 5-10pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth. $20-25.