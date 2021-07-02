Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The difference between an island and a key is that an island is formed by volcanic lava and a key is formed by a coral reef.

Frederick Douglass was born Frederick Bailey – he changed his name after escaping slavery in 1838 to help him avoid detection.

Echidnas, also called spiny anteaters, are native to Australia, and the males have penises with four heads. Scientists have recently discovered why they only use two of the heads during each erection and how they can alternate between which two they use. It has something to do with male vs. male competition for females and the ability to ejaculate 10 times in a row.

In Ancient Egypt, each week lasted 10 days and was called a "decan." The last two days of each decan were usually treated as a kind of weekend for the royal craftsmen.

35% of American men use their bathroom as their private games arcade (while using a smartphone).