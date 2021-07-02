Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., July 2, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The difference between an island and a key is that an island is formed by volcanic lava and a key is formed by a coral reef.

Frederick Douglass was born Frederick Bailey – he changed his name after escaping slavery in 1838 to help him avoid detection.

Echidnas, also called spiny anteaters, are native to Australia, and the males have penises with four heads. Scientists have recently discovered why they only use two of the heads during each erection and how they can alternate between which two they use. It has something to do with male vs. male competition for females and the ability to ejaculate 10 times in a row.

In Ancient Egypt, each week lasted 10 days and was called a "decan." The last two days of each decan were usually treated as a kind of weekend for the royal craftsmen.

35% of American men use their bathroom as their private games arcade (while using a smartphone).

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 25, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, June 18, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Pure Colombian Roots Music
One-2-One Bar
Round Rock Express
at Dell Diamond
Equality Texas Special Session Primer at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  