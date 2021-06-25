Columns

Qmmunity: House of Lepore Strikes a Pose

Ballroom comes to Coconut Club, Austin Trans Picnic, and more events to wrap Pride Month

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., June 25, 2021


House of Lepore's Mortal Kombat-inspired looks (Photo by Manuel Frayre)

Strike a pose: Coconut Club comes alive with the sights, sounds, and stunts of ballroom with the House of Lepore's Flawless Victory Ball this Saturday, June 26, 9pm. Founded by House of Lepore mother, Ms.GIRL6, HoL is among Austin's few but flourishing houses in Central Texas' contemporary ballroom scene – a dance subculture first pioneered by Black and Latinx trans women in the Eighties, which continues to thrive today. Saturday's ball promises an "epic tournament of 11 Mortal Kombat-inspired categories," shares Dorian Delafuente, an HoL member who Qmmunity readers might also recognize as the musical talent behind BabiBoi. Dancers will compete for titles in "Butch Queen in Pumps," "Bizarre Runway," and the night's big finale: a $500 grand prize. Ms.GIRL6 lends her talents as emcee, while Akasha Luxe from HBO Max's ballroom reality-competition series, Legendary, DJs the night away. As Pride Month comes to a close, we can't think of a more perfect way to keep the queer vibes fun and, well, flawless than with HoL's can't-miss ball, alongside the other delightful queer happenings below.

2 To Do

Flawless Victory Ball The House of Lepore hosts a fierce night with even fiercer competition, as dancers compete for the best ballroom takes on tonight's Mortal Kombat theme. Sat., June 26, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. $5-10. fb.com/Coconut-Club-111166463702990.

Austin Trans Picnic Bask in the sunshine and sweet glow of Austin's trans and queer fam at an all-day picnic with lawn games, crafts, and a barbecue lunch (veg friendly options, too). Don't forget to bring sunscreen, blankets/camp chairs, water bottles, etc. Sun., June 27, 11am-9pm. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd. (Pecan Grove and Rock Garden picnic areas). Free.

Q'd Up

Neon Rainbows Queer country hoedown. Thu., June 24, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free entry.

Integral Care Forum Mental health in the qmmunity. Fri., June 25, 1-2pm. Online. Free. integralcare.org.

Frida Friday Market and drag queen lotería. Fri., June 25, 6-10pm. Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd. Free.

BookWoman Reading Fri., June 25, 7-8:30pm. Online. Free. fb.com/bookwomanaustin.

Pride of Dripping Springs Fam-friendly festivities. Sat., June 26, 10am-12mid. Dripping Springs. Free.

Queer AF Double the rainbows! Sat., June 26, noon-5pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. Free entry.

Underwear Auction Skivvies from Sir Rat. Sat., June 26, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover.

Flash Gordon Campy space opera with Miss Kitty Litter. Tue., June 29, 8:15pm. Blue Starlite Mueller II, 2103 E M. Franklin Ave. fb.com/kittyscatboxcinema. Prices vary.

Pride in Local Music Austin's and Nashville's queer business chambers' concert celebrating local queer music communities. See website for free watch parties, plus a ticketed VIP party at the W. Wed., June 30, 6pm. Livestream & in-person. prideinlocalmusic.com.

