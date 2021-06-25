Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 25, 2021

Try Googling magnesium iron silicate hydroxide. It turns out it's a mineral named after the city where it was discovered.

Elephants can grab a tortilla chip without breaking it.

In the world of virtual collectibles, a digital collage by artist Mike Winkelmann (aka Beeple) was sold by Christie's auction house on March 11, 2021, for $69,346,250.

John Graunt (1620-74) was a British haberdasher and one of the first epidemiologists, who studied mortality as a hobby and invented demography.

In 1992, Beyoncé was a little girl and randomly met Selena at the Galleria Mall in Houston with her mom and little sister Solange. She decided then that she wanted to be as famous as Selena one day.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
