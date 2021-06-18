Columns

Qmmunity: Hot Queer Nights

Black & Queer AF variety show, Die Felicia, and more to keep Austin cool in this Pride Month heat

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., June 18, 2021


Photo by Jana Birchum

Capital City Ball and Austin Black Pride brought the ballroom to Highland Lounge on Friday, June 11, as part of ABP's weeklong Pride celebration. Contestants, including Amber Nicole Davenport (pictured) of Austin's House of Giuseppe, among others, competed across 13 categories inspired by Black Panther and Coming to America. Special guests included Stasha Sanchez Garçon, mother of the House of Garçon, and DJ Akasha Luxe from season 2 of HBO Max's ballroom reality competition series, Legendary.

Catch the entire jaw-dropping gallery at austinchronicle.com/photos.

2 to Do

Black & Queer AF Aira J. hosts a stellar variety show of local Black queer comedians, musicians, poets, and drag artists, including Nikki DaVaughn, Hermajestie the Hung, Irielle Wesley (a former Chronicle intern, too!), and more. Seating is first come, first served, so get there early, early, early. Thu., June 17, 6:30pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport, 512/669-5412. $10. thelittlegayshop.com.

Die Felicia Louisianna Purchase and her Hell Hounds return to Red River bigger and more blood-curdling than ever with a 14-member cast. Performances by Chique Fil-Atio, Papi Churro, Mascara Rivers, Gothess Jasmine, Evah Destruction, Banshee Rose, Good Lucifer, Chyna Dye, and a spine-tingling surprise. Fri., June 18, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/diefelicia.

Q'd Up

RPDR's Naysha Lopez Fri., June 18, 8pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $10-20.

Paws on 4th Pup Night Bark up the kink tree. Fri., June 18, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover.

Pride Brunch Supporting Out Youth. Sat., June 19, 11am-3pm. The Far Out, 8504 S. Congress. $5-10.

Space Oddity Another dimension of drag. Sat., June 19, 1-3pm. The Grandstand, 115-B San Jacinto. No cover.

Juneteenth but Make It Queer Fun and fundraising! Sat., June 19, 4pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Zilker Beat Pride vibes. Sat., June 19, 7-10pm. Zilker Park, 2225 Andrew Zilker. Free.

Slide in the DMs Hosted by Angelina Martin. Third Saturdays, 10pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $40.

Sir Rat Anniversary Another kinky year around the sun. Sat., June 19, 10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover.

Spellbound Spooky, gothic drag. Wed., June 23, 8:30-11pm. The Grandstand, 115-B San Jacinto. No cover.

Joterías Latinx queerness. Wed., June 23, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Passport to India Julie Rysenga's curation of queer Indian artists. Thu., June 24, noon-1pm. KOOP 91.7FM.

RPDR All Stars Premiere Watch Party Rock M. Sakura joins the Highland crew. Thu., June 24, 7pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $10-20.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity: Rainbows Here, There, Everywhere
Qmmunity: Rainbows Here, There, Everywhere
Cluck rainbow capitalism, keep your pink dollars in Austin's queer community at these events

Beth Sullivan, June 11, 2021

Qmmunity: Pride Month Is Here and Queer
Qmmunity: Pride Month Is Here and Queer
Celebrate with Austin Black Pride, aGLIFF's mini film-a-thon, and more

Beth Sullivan, June 4, 2021

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: Anti-Trans SB 29 Dead, For Now
Qmmunity: Anti-Trans SB 29 Dead, For Now
Critical win at the Lege welcomes Pride Month festivities

Beth Sullivan, May 28, 2021

Qmmunity: Save the Date
Qmmunity: Save the Date
Austin Black Pride, Austin Pride announce summer celebration dates

Beth Sullivan, May 14, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Austin LGBTQ, Austin Black Pride, Capital City Ball, Highland Lounge, Amber Nicole Davenport, House of Giuseppe, Legendary, vogue, ballroom, Die Felicia, The Little Gay Shop, Pride Month, Pride Month 2021, Juneteenth 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Black & Queer As Fuck
The Little Gay Shop
DJ Jenny Hoyston at Cheer Ups at Cheer Up Charlies
Austin Baroque Orchestra & Chorus: Schütz & Giggles
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  