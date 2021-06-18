Qmmunity: Hot Queer Nights

Capital City Ball and Austin Black Pride brought the ballroom to Highland Lounge on Friday, June 11, as part of ABP's weeklong Pride celebration. Contestants, including Amber Nicole Davenport (pictured) of Austin's House of Giuseppe, among others, competed across 13 categories inspired by Black Panther and Coming to America. Special guests included Stasha Sanchez Garçon, mother of the House of Garçon, and DJ Akasha Luxe from season 2 of HBO Max's ballroom reality competition series, Legendary.

Black & Queer AF Aira J. hosts a stellar variety show of local Black queer comedians, musicians, poets, and drag artists, including Nikki DaVaughn, Hermajestie the Hung, Irielle Wesley (a former Chronicle intern, too!), and more. Seating is first come, first served, so get there early, early, early. Thu., June 17, 6:30pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport, 512/669-5412. $10. thelittlegayshop.com.

Die Felicia Louisianna Purchase and her Hell Hounds return to Red River bigger and more blood-curdling than ever with a 14-member cast. Performances by Chique Fil-Atio, Papi Churro, Mascara Rivers, Gothess Jasmine, Evah Destruction, Banshee Rose, Good Lucifer, Chyna Dye, and a spine-tingling surprise. Fri., June 18, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/diefelicia.

RPDR's Naysha Lopez Fri., June 18, 8pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $10-20.

Paws on 4th Pup Night Bark up the kink tree. Fri., June 18, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover.

Pride Brunch Supporting Out Youth. Sat., June 19, 11am-3pm. The Far Out, 8504 S. Congress. $5-10.

Space Oddity Another dimension of drag. Sat., June 19, 1-3pm. The Grandstand, 115-B San Jacinto. No cover.

Juneteenth but Make It Queer Fun and fundraising! Sat., June 19, 4pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Zilker Beat Pride vibes. Sat., June 19, 7-10pm. Zilker Park, 2225 Andrew Zilker. Free.

Slide in the DMs Hosted by Angelina Martin. Third Saturdays, 10pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $40.

Sir Rat Anniversary Another kinky year around the sun. Sat., June 19, 10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover.

Spellbound Spooky, gothic drag. Wed., June 23, 8:30-11pm. The Grandstand, 115-B San Jacinto. No cover.

Joterías Latinx queerness. Wed., June 23, 9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Passport to India Julie Rysenga's curation of queer Indian artists. Thu., June 24, noon-1pm. KOOP 91.7FM.

RPDR All Stars Premiere Watch Party Rock M. Sakura joins the Highland crew. Thu., June 24, 7pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $10-20.