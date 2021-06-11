Columns

We Have an Issue: What’s Your Function?

Reporter Brant Bingamon goes inside the city’s buggy, behind-the-times website

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., June 11, 2021


Cover by Zeke Barbaro / Getty Images

In 2012, when then-staff writer Richard Whittaker reported on the launch of the city's new website, even then he noted the work in progress was "far from perfect." These days, as anyone who's attempted to navigate austintexas.gov can tell you, "far from perfect" would be an upgrade.

In this week's issue, contributor Brant Bingamon takes a look at the city's website, bedeviled with bugs and badly behind the times, and explores other branches of the story, including the subpar COVID-19 vaccine sign-up portal that was outsourced to a third-party vendor, and the team of equity-minded idealists that was tapped to reinvent the site, only to have their work halted midproject. Read the story here.

Mama Duke has contributed a track to Proud Voices Austin's interactive audio fest (Courtesy of Mama Duke)

Proud Voices Austin Is Queering Hearing for All of Pride Month: Qmmunity contributor James Scott breaks down the innovative fest pairing queer-owned or queer-friendly small businesses and audio tracks from local queer artists like Mama Duke, Quentin Arispe, and Irielle Wesley.

Mark Your Calendar: AFS Cinema is reopening, and we have the opening lineup.

Margin Walker's Next Move: Ex-Margin Walker principals announced this week the formation of a new "live-music, creative events, and marketing agency" dubbed Resound, with 40 upcoming shows at Mohawk, Empire Control Room & Garage, Antone's, the Parish, and Paper Tiger in San Antonio all on the books.


NorthPark Center (Photo by James Edward Photography / Courtesy of NorthPark Center)

Day Trips & Beyond: Captain Day Trips Gerald E. McLeod files his monthly roundup of sites, sounds, and sometimes smells to visit around the state, including the green space at NorthPark Center shopping mall in Dallas (pictured right), featuring 3D printed statues of women who have risen to the top of their professions.

Dads Deserve Nice Things, Too: Looking for Father's Day gift ideas? Wayne Alan Brenner – who is a father himself, so this might all just be an elaborate *nudge nudge* to an audience of one – has made a list.

