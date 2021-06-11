Qmmunity: Rainbows Here, There, Everywhere

Blame it on the siren call of rainbow capitalism – or well-intentioned if cringey Pride Month profiteering – but it seems like more companies this summer are hanging their rainbow washing out to dry, eager to take our pink dollars in exchange for just about anything they can slap a literal, or proverbial, rainbow on. Burger King announced that for every so-called "Ch'King" sandwich sold during June, "even on Sundays," it would donate 40 cents to the national Human Rights Campaign. It's a not-so-subtle dig at Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain famous for both closing on Sundays because of the founders' Christian faith, and its connections to anti-queer and -trans controversies (the latter of which Texas is no stranger to with 2019's "#SaveChickfilA bill"). Incidentally, BK's announcement comes as its competitor's CEO Dan Cathy now finds himself under fire (alongside other fast-food giants) as a top-dollar donor to the National Christian Charitable Foundation, one of America's largest nonprofits, which, according to new reporting by The Daily Beast, is pumping millions of dollars into the fight against the pro-LGBTQIA Equality Act. Although BK's intentions don't ring as harmful to this queer's ears, 'tis the season of Pride pandering after all, so this 'mo has some clucks to give: Devising a marketing strategy that's suggestive of a company's shitty history of supporting anti-LGBTQIA values (again, shitty) still feels, well, shitty. Luckily, here in Austin there are plenty of opportunities this month to keep those pink dollars in the qmmunity, including Friday's (June 11) Fuego ATX at Cheer Ups, Poo Poo Platter on Friday as well, and so many other rad queer happenings we can't reco 'em all.

Fuego ATX Pride Edition Austin's fave monthly QTBIPOC dance party meets artist market returns just in time for Pride Month. Featuring 15-plus queer local vendors, drag performances, and music by Mosaico Experiencia, SuperMcnasty, La Morena, and Chorizo Funk. Fri., June 11, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free entry. fridafridayatx.org.

Poo Poo Platter Our Ladies of the OutHaus grace the stage in honor of their crazy cool love for Paula Abdul. Starring Bulimianne Rhapsody, Louisianna Purchase, Arcie Cola with Prance Albert, Kitty Buick, Summer Clearance, CupCake, and Sylvia Hatchet, plus special guests. Fri., June 11, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, 512/478-8385. $10. fb.com/poopooatx.

Pride Online 2021 Rise Market brings the Pride vibes online. Through Aug. 1. Free. qx.risemarket.com/s/celebrate.

Austin Black Pride Vogue ball, Drip Drop, and more! Through Sun., June 13. fb.com/austinblackpride.

Austintatious Celebrate Trans Pride with FLAVNT Streetwear. Thu., June, 10, 6-9pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. No cover. thelittlegayshop.com.

AG Pride Night Rainbows and rugby. Sat., June 12, 7pm. Bold Stadium, 9201 COTA Blvd. $5. www.gilgronis.com.

Sir Rat Jockstrap Party Don your favorite jock. Sat., June 12, 4-8pm. Sir Rat Leather & Gear, 2605 E. Cesar Chavez. No cover. fb.com/sirratleather.

Pariah Dee Rees' masterful coming-out drama. Sat., June 12, 7:30pm. The Little Gay Shop. $5. thelittlegayshop.com.

The Wiz Drag at the drive-in. Sat., June 12, 8:15-11pm. Blue Starlite Downtown, 300 San Antonio. $35+. dragatthedrivein.com.

Underwear Night Strip down to yer skivvies. Sat., June 12, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover.

Queer Wellness Market Move and groove with Frida Friday ATX and Flow Yoga. Sun., June 13, 1-5pm. Flow Yoga Westgate, 4477 S. Lamar #420. $10-30. fridafridayatx.org.

Austin Pride Toastmasters Master your public speaking skills. Second & fourth Mondays, 6:30-8pm. Online. Free.

Austin Eastciders Drag Show Sip a cider in honor of Pride. Wednesdays, 7-8:30pm. Austin Eastciders Collaboratory, 979 Springdale #130.