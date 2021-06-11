Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 11, 2021

Sixty-five different species of animals have their own form of laughter when they are relaxing or playing, according to a Yale study co-authored by Sarah Winkler.

Driving on the right side of the road became law in Pennsylvania in 1792. Other states followed suit. The Model T moved the steering wheel to the left.

Drive-throughs at restaurants in countries where people drive on the right side of the road are clockwise, so when it's time to pick up food, the transaction/pickup happens on the driver side.

Charles M. Schulz's comic strip was originally named Li'l Folks. United Feature Syndicate's Bill Anderson came up with Peanuts.

Psycho (the 1959 book by Robert Bloch), the 1974 film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs all were inspired by the Plainfield, Wis., murderer and grave robber Ed Gein, whose life and crimes had elements for all three stories.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
