Day Trips: Walker Honey Farm, Rogers

Walker Honey Farm outside of Rogers mixes artisanal honey products with a craft meadery to create a superstore of sweetness that is the bee's knees.

Surrounded by grapevines and fields, the honey shop stocks an array of honey-infused items as well as 14 varietals of unpasteurized honeys. Visitors are encouraged to taste test the golden liquids made by the bees from a variety of blooming plants in different seasons.

For instance, the wildflower honey comes from spring flowers between Austin and Waco. The clover honey has the familiar "smooth" flavor, while the yaupon holly honey is less sweet.

The store's products run the gamut from health products to candy. The chocolate peanut butter & honey spread lives up to its mouthwatering name. For those who like life spicy, the chile-infused honey is a creative twist on a familiar flavor.

All that shopping is bound to make you thirsty, and the Walkers' Dancing Bee Winery has a mead to quench any palate. It's good to start with the sampler board, your choice of six of the 18 meads and grape wines produced at the farm. The winery even has a nonalcoholic root beer sweetened with honey that is rich and flavorful. Enjoy your libations on the covered deck.

The company was started in 1930 by G.C. Clint Walker Sr. His son and grandson expanded the product line and introduced the winery in 2011.

Walker Honey Farm is 12 miles east of I-35 at Belton on Highway 190 north of Rogers. The first Saturday of the month, tours of the production facility next door to the store are offered. The store is open daily until 6pm. For more information, go to walkerhoneyfarm.com.

