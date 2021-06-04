Qmmunity: Pride Month Is Here and Queer

Just like that, national Pride Month is here and queer. Unlike last year, this summer is sashaying into our lives with a quickening sense of possibility: Our much-loved LGBTQmmunity celebrations are returning to their pre-pandemic traditions, like next week's Austin Black Pride, while new events also flourish in the delightful forms of mini virtual film fests, thanks to the aGLIFF crew (see below), among other innovative ways. It's hard to describe how overwhelming (in a good way) it feels to just think about the prospect of walking into, say, Cheer Ups, on any given night to just soak up that queer magic. When we think about celebrating Pride this summer, I imagine many of us might be feeling something close to a homecoming – we've missed that comfort of community so often found in a gay bar, the front row of a drag show, or a queer movie night with friends. Yet, I hope this summer of Pride is nothing like the ones we knew before, which is to say: As we emerge from the worst year of our lives – with the future still tinted with uncertainty – I hope you come to celebrate being a part of this big, beautiful, richly woven rainbow quilt that we call family however you want. Maybe that's you and your crew hitting, responsibly, Fourth Street every Friday, or maybe it's you supporting Austin's queer and trans artists, makers, and organizers on their online stores from your home. Whatever you do, just know that the qmmunity is here and always ready to welcome you – all of us – home.

2 To Do

Pride Mini Film-a-thon Kick off Pride Month with a weekend of queer cinema and programming brought to you by aGLIFF. Catch four feature films and two film shorts programs, plus Q&As, screening virtually. See website for lineup. Fri.-Sun., June 4-6. $25, nonmembers. agliff.org/pride.

Austin Black Pride Don't miss out on Austin Black Pride's awesome multiday celebration of Austin's Black LGBTQIA communities, featuring a vogue ball, conversations, Drip Drop dance party, and way more festivities. Tue.-Sun., June 8-13. Multiple locations. Prices vary. fb.com/austinblackpride.

Q'd Up

Proud Voices Thee Gay Agenda and Embrace Austin host this one-of-a-kind interactive queer audio fest in celebration of Pride. Leave a rainbow trail at eight queer-owned and/or queer-friendly small businesses where you'll discover a QR code to stream a song, poem, or auditory piece from a local queer artist. June 1-30. Multiple locations. $5. proudvoices.gay.

UnBEARable Chique Fil-Atio and Mascara Rivers are ready to get down and dirty for Pride Month, along with special guests Kara Foxx and Champagne Killer. Also streaming on Twitch! Thu., June 3, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. twitch.tv/eatmorechique.

Trans Joy, Black Joy, Brown Joy Gallery Celebrate the joy and beauty in queer, trans, Black, and brown art with the works of 15-plus local and national artists on view during Pride Month. Proceeds from art sales benefit Austin Black Pride, allgo, and Black Trans Leadership of Austin. June 4-20. Thu.-Fri., 1-7pm; Sat.-Sun., 9am-5pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. Free to attend. thelittlegayshop.com.

Post-Lege LGBTQIA Event Local advocate Ash Hall, state Rep. Celia Israel, and Dr. Rita Brock join ChrysalisQ for a look back on the 87th Texas Legislature and how to take care of yourself as the LGBTQIA community emerges from this tumultuous session. Fri., June 4, 6:30pm. Online; in-person, 8601 S. First. Free. chrysalisq.org.

Neon Rainbows Dust off them boots and saddle down to Red River St. for DJ Boi Orbison's (aka DJ BoyFriend) "Best of Austin" award-winning queer country hoedown. Rescheduled: Fri., June 4, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. No cover. cheerupcharlies.com.

Queer Artist Market LGBTQIA-owned greenhouse and garden store Garden Seventeen welcomes Pride Month in full bloom with an outdoor market featuring 20+ LGBTQIA vendors, plenty o' photo ops, and giveaways. Sat.-Sun., June 5-6, noon-4pm. Garden Seventeen, 604 Williams. Free to attend. fb.com/gardenseventeen.

Gear Night Break out yer gear for Austin Gears' first in-person event in over a year. As usual, clothes check is open from 10pm-1:30am. Sat., June 5, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. theironbear.com.

Sir Rat Kink Bingo It's a kinky-gear good time with discounted drinks and prizes. First Sundays, 4-7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Movie Night: Pariah The babes at The Little Gay Shop kick off Pride Month with an outdoor screening of Dee Rees' masterful coming-out drama. Bring your own chairs, blankets, bug spray, and snacks. Sun., June 6, 7:30pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. $5. thelittlegayshop.com.

Pride! Live With the Boiz of Austin Austin's only drag king troupe returns to their home venue just in time for Pride. Tue., June 8, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. fb.com/boizofaustin.