Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., June 4, 2021

Despite attempts in recent years to crack down on immigration, as of 2017 more than 44.5 million people living in the U.S. were born in foreign countries.

The colossal squid has a donut-shaped brain with an esophagus running through the hole. A large bite of food could actually cause brain damage.

According to author Catherine Zabinksi, the worldwide proportions of major crops that are genetically engineered are 80% for cotton, 77% for soybeans, and 32% for corn. Genetically engineered wheat doesn't have a practical market, however.

The 1960s band the Trashmen sang "Surfin' Bird" to proclaim, "Bird is the word," but among birds themselves, four species reign supreme in population: house sparrows, European starlings, barn swallows, and ring-billed gulls.

300 million years ago, Earth's oxygen levels peaked at some 31% – 10 points higher than current levels.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
