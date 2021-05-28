Columns

The Luv Doc: Don’t Ask Your Ex

70-93% of all communication is nonverbal

By The Luv Doc, Fri., May 28, 2021

Dear Luv Doc,

My girlfriend broke up with me nearly a year ago and since then I haven't talked to her once. I have left her numerous texts, voicemails, etc., etc., but she never responds. I have driven by her house and seen her car in her driveway so I know she hasn't moved. The last time I even saw her was at an outdoor show in October and when she saw me she left. I would like to get her back, but if that can't happen I would at least like to be friends. How can I get her to talk to me?

– Locked Out

First of all, I am not an interrogation expert. I am not even a communication expert, but I do know that actual communication experts agree that something like 70-93% of all communication is nonverbal, and just because we're not picking up on it doesn't mean it isn't happening. For instance, by not responding to your calls and texts – and by leaving a show the minute she realized you were there – it seems to me that your girlfriend is very clearly communicating that she doesn't fucking want to talk to you. At all.

It's very important for you to understand that your feelings about her decision not to talk to you, strong though they may be, are in no way a reasonable justification to ignore that decision. Your ex is an entirely separate and autonomous individual entitled to live her life however she chooses, and if she chooses to live her life without you, you need to accept that. Seriously. Let that sink in. Forget all that shit you've seen in old Hollywood movies where some lovelorn dude relentlessly pursues his ex until she finally breaks down and sees what a wonderful guy he is and they get back together and live happily ever after. That's a wonderful fairy tale, but in an actual court of law it's called stalking.

You're not a stalker, are you? I hope not. That bit about you driving by your ex's house makes me a little uneasy. Maybe she has a house on a really busy street, I don't know, but if her house is on a cul-de-sac, dude, that's fucking stalking. Literally the only reason to have a house on a cul-de-sac is so people don't just randomly drive by your house. The only people who randomly drive by houses on cul-de-sacs are people still using Apple Maps. Everyone else is a peeping Tom, a burglar, or ... wait for it ... a stalker. There is no other reasonable possibility.

So, instead of plotting strategies for how to get your ex to talk to you, my suggestion to you is to focus your attention inward. Maybe try meditation. Hey, if it works for Oprah, it will probably work for you. Think really hard about why it's so important to you for her to be in your life. Maybe the things you're seeking in her you can find in yourself. If your goal is self-improvement, which in my humble opinion it always should be, I am fairly certain there are plenty of people in your life who would be willing to help you become a better person. All you need to do is sincerely ask. Just don't ask your ex.

Need some advice from the Luv Doc? Send your questions to the Luv Doc, check out the Luv Doc Archive, and subscribe to the Luv Doc Newsletter.
More The Luv Doc columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More The Luv Doc
The Luv Doc: A Good Person
The Luv Doc: A Good Person
The Achilles heel of COVID is that it’s not deadly enough to get the attention of the real knuckle draggers

The Luv Doc, May 21, 2021

The Luv Doc: Premature
The Luv Doc: Premature
There is only one alternative to getting older, and it definitely involves not getting laid.

The Luv Doc, May 14, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Don't Mess With Texans' Abortions!
Texas Capitol south steps, Congress & 11th
Unofficial Splash Weekend at Iron Bear at The Iron Bear
Austin Dance and Film Festival 2021 at Pioneer Farms
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  