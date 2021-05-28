Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Six nuclear weapons were lost by the U.S. in the 1950s and Sixties and have never been found. One rolled off the deck of a ship. Oops.

If you like the ability to send your clothes to the dry cleaners, thank Thomas Jennings, the 29-year-old Black New York tailor who invented the process in 1821.

According to Lauren Collins, writing in The New Yorker, French tacos are not tacos at all. One French newsletter describes them as "a rather successful marriage between panini, kebab, and burrito."

According to scent historian Caro Verbeek, in humans one nostril has fast airflow and the other has slow airflow. The speed switches nostrils every three hours and each picks up a part of a scent. The combination of two nostrils composes what you smell.

According to a study published in the journal Med, mammals can breathe through their rectums.