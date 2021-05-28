Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 28, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Six nuclear weapons were lost by the U.S. in the 1950s and Sixties and have never been found. One rolled off the deck of a ship. Oops.

If you like the ability to send your clothes to the dry cleaners, thank Thomas Jennings, the 29-year-old Black New York tailor who invented the process in 1821.

According to Lauren Collins, writing in The New Yorker, French tacos are not tacos at all. One French newsletter describes them as "a rather successful marriage between panini, kebab, and burrito."

According to scent historian Caro Verbeek, in humans one nostril has fast airflow and the other has slow airflow. The speed switches nostrils every three hours and each picks up a part of a scent. The combination of two nostrils composes what you smell.

According to a study published in the journal Med, mammals can breathe through their rectums.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 21, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 14, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Don't Mess With Texans' Abortions!
Texas Capitol south steps, Congress & 11th
Austin Dance and Film Festival 2021 at Pioneer Farms
Unofficial Splash Weekend at Iron Bear at The Iron Bear
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  