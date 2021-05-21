Columns

We Have an Issue: Life’s Rich Pageant

In praise of people watching, and a face to follow on film

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., May 21, 2021


Photo by David Brendan Hall

Dining al fresco at my beloved L'Oca d'Oro last week, newly reopened to outdoor dining after being shuttered for more than a year, there was a lot to thrill at: great food, great company, great people-watching. I hadn't realized how much I missed the people-watching – the conviviality, the feeling of being part of something larger, and the sheer pleasure in gawking at fellow humans. (Dogs, too.) One restaurant over, two guys cradled guitars but never strummed, a dangling threat; the dread of an impromptu jam session got a lot of laughs at our table. (I do not mean this in a mean-spirited way. If we're lucky, everyone finds their people, and my people are the kind of people who do not enjoy impromptu jam sessions.)

Anyway, if you've lived in Austin long enough and make a point of people-watching, you're liable to have seen around town the guy gracing our cover this week, body modification artist Pineapple Tangaroa. To wildly understate things, he's got a distinctive face, one that is prominently featured in a new film called Drunk Bus. Kevin Curtin talks to him about how he landed in movies right here.

Online This Week


The White Lotus (Photo by Mario Perez / HBO)

ATX Television Festival: The annual Austin celebration of all things TV – streaming again this year – boasts a stacked June lineup, including special events for Steve McQueen's Amazon Prime anthology Small Axe, Showtime's Ziwe, a special tribute to Michael J. Fox, and newly announced closing night premiere The White Lotus, an HBO six-part "tropical thriller" series created by Mike White (Enlightened) and starring Connie Britton.


Casablanca

Escapist Cinema: The Paramount Summer Classic Film Series has announced the first half of its summer programming, kicking off May 27. The series begins with a run of movies with travel in mind (Casablanca; Planes, Trains and Automobiles; Monkey Business; and Strangers on a Train) and features mini retrospectives from the years 1971 and 1996.

Coming in June: The Austin Asian American Film Festival goes to the drive-in with a hybrid online/in-person fest.

Tony Hinchcliffe's Stand-Up Racism: Robert Faires has the story of an insult comic making national headlines for a deeply racist set mocking Asians and Asian Americans.


"Guillotine Billionaires"

Eat the Rich: Kevin Curtin contemplates Bright Light Social Hour's surrealist combo video for "Guillotine Billionaires" and "Responsibility," featuring band alter ego Weed Martyr, rubber masks, and a potent performance from a horse named Comanche.

California Weepin': Austin FC had another tough loss in Cali, this time to LA Galaxy. Find "The Verde Report" columnist Eric Goodman's game recap online at austinchronicle.com/austin-fc, or sign up to have all his recaps arrive in your inbox hot off the proverbial press at austinchronicle.com/newsletters.

More We Have an Issue columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More We Have an Issue
We Have an Issue: Everybody’s a Winner
We Have an Issue: Everybody’s a Winner
Celebrating the “Best of Austin” Awards

Kimberley Jones, May 14, 2021

We Have an Issue: Don’t Forget to Vote on Saturday
We Have an Issue: Don’t Forget to Vote on Saturday
A weird election, but an important one, too

Kimberley Jones, April 30, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Pineapple Tangaroa

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Blanton Museum: Curated Conversations
Garrison Bros x South Congress Cafe: Bourbon Dinner at South Congress Cafe
Matt Haig: The Midnight Library at BookPeople
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  