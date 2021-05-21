Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

At some point before 1960, a colony of stray cats (also called "moggies") moved into the British Museum. At one point, they numbered as many as 100.

World Toilet Day is on November 19. It celebrates toilets and raises awareness of the 4.2 billion people without access to safely managed sanitation.

The kinds of mushrooms found in the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn include violet blewits, a tree pathogen called the "orange hobnail canker," and a honey­-hued jelly fungus known as "witches' butter."

Rome's Trevi Fountain collects about $1.5 million in coins a year. The money goes to charity. Legend has it if you toss in three coins, you'll find love.

The Harrison Ford star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of Musso and Frank's restaurant is not the same Harrison Ford in Star Wars and Indiana Jones. He was a silent-film-era actor. There are also two Michael Jackson stars, one belonging to a former talk show host on KABC-AM.