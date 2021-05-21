Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 21, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

At some point before 1960, a colony of stray cats (also called "moggies") moved into the British Museum. At one point, they numbered as many as 100.

World Toilet Day is on November 19. It celebrates toilets and raises awareness of the 4.2 billion people without access to safely managed sanitation.

The kinds of mushrooms found in the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn include violet blewits, a tree pathogen called the "orange hobnail canker," and a honey­-hued jelly fungus known as "witches' butter."

Rome's Trevi Fountain collects about $1.5 million in coins a year. The money goes to charity. Legend has it if you toss in three coins, you'll find love.

The Harrison Ford star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of Musso and Frank's restaurant is not the same Harrison Ford in Star Wars and Indiana Jones. He was a silent-film-era actor. There are also two Michael Jackson stars, one belonging to a former talk show host on KABC-AM.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 14, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, May 7, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Blanton Museum: Curated Conversations
Matt Haig: The Midnight Library at BookPeople
Garrison Bros x South Congress Cafe: Bourbon Dinner at South Congress Cafe
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  