Qmmunity: Save the Date

Et tu, Dutton? Days after the anti-trans student athlete bill Senate Bill 29 failed to pass out of the Texas House Public Education Committee on Tuesday, May 4, committee Chair Rep. Harold Dutton, D-Houston (yes, a Dem), moved to reconsider SB 29 on Friday, May 7, for no apparent reason other than personal spite, after an unrelated bill by Dutton was killed on the House floor the night before. Dutton admitted as much to the committee Friday morning, describing his move as a "consequence" because "the bill that was killed last night affected far more children than [SB 29] ever will." Chilling. The committee then voted 8-5 in favor of the bill. For a lawmaker to treat transgender and nonbinary kids' rights – and safety – so coolly, so cruelly, so cavalierly is shameful. Bills like SB 29 carry life-and-death implications for trans and nonbinary kids should they pass, and even if they aren't signed into law, the anti-LGBTQIA rhetoric created by them alone is still damaging. The Texas Legislature gavels out in less than three weeks. Until then, Equality Texas has put together a helpful how-to for contacting the House Calendars Committee and House Speaker Dade Phelan's office in effort to keep anti-LGBTQIA bills from hitting the House floor; see here for the link... Austin Black Pride announced last week its annual Pride celebration for June 9-13. After an online-only celebration last year, this year's festivities are in person at various locations around town. Expect a happy hour kickoff, a vogue ball at Highland Lounge, much-loved Drip Drop at Elysium, and more. Check out ABP's Instagram for the full lineup at instagram.com/atxblackpride... Save the Date: Last Friday, Austin Pride announced a "save the date" for Sunday, Aug. 14. No further details were provided, but Qmmunity will fill y'all in as soon as we know more...

2 to Do

Cheer Ups Rebirth Weekend The Red River haven for all kinds of weirdness, queerness, and goodness is reopening for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Capacity and hours will be limited. Sat.-Sun., May 15-16. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. fb.com/cheerupcharliesaustin.

LGBTQIA Vaccine Austin Public Health partners with Embrace Austin, Vivent Health, Kind Clinic, Project Transitions, AshWELL, and Austin Black Pride to get vaccines to our LGBTQIA community. It's totally free, but online registration is required Sun., May 16, 2-6pm. Givens District Park, 3811 E. 12th. Free. fb.com/austinpublichealth.

Q'd Up

The Agenda Live Austin queer biz chamber kicks off its new livestream show with the CEOs of Austin's Black, Hispanic, and Asian American business chambers. Thu., May 13, noon. Online. austinlgbtchamber.com.

Frida Friday ATX Shop artisan, vintage, and handcrafted goods at this market supporting minority artists. Sat.-Sun., May 15-16, Noon-4pm. Revival Coffee, 1405 E. Seventh. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Slide in the DMs Late-night showcase mines local comedians' wildest online messages for comedic gold. Third Saturdays, 10pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $40 for two tickets. fb.com/slideinthedmscomedy.

AIDS Walk Austin joins forces with other AIDS Walks around the U.S. to host this year's virtual fundraising event. Sun., May 16, noon. aidswalk.net/austin.

Drawing a Blank Brunch Prove your artistic skills (or lack thereof) with Chique and Louisianna. Sundays, 1:30-3:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Big D.A.M. Brunch PRIDE Sports Austin is firing up the grill for burgers to help raise cash for their season. Colleen DeForrest takes you to church with a Sunday Fungay drag show. Sun., May 16, 2:30pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. No cover. fb.com/highlandlounge.

Queerbomb Planning The QB QTs talk shop about this year's online, DIY, alternative Pride festivities. Mondays in May, 7-9pm. Online. Free. queerbomb.org.