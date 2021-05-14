Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

In today's dollars, The Flinstones' weekly budget would be more than $500,000. At the time, it was $65,000 and the most expensive 30-minute show to produce.

If you see palm trees in Ireland, they're not palm trees at all but a New Zealand native called Cordyline australis or "cabbage tree." Supposedly New Zealand settlers thought its young leaves were a decent substitute for cabbage.

Micky Dolenz, Wendy Carlos, and Buck Owens bought the first three available Moog synthesizers.

Although they like to breed year-round, meerkats especially like to breed during heavy rainfalls. A group of meerkats is called a gang or a mob.

The term "sneakers" was popularized by Henry Nelson McKinney of the N.W. Ayer & Son ad agency. He used the term because of the shoe's quiet and soft rubber sole. "Sneakers" was used as early as the late 1800s to describe rubber-soled shoes prison guards wore to mask their presence from prisoners.