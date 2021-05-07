Qmmunity: It's Gonna Be Gay

Today, Thursday, May 6, marks the 14 month anniversary since Austin officials first declared a local state of disaster for the COVID-19 crisis. For many, these last 426 days have taken much – lives, jobs, businesses, security, mental health – and the pandemic is still a part of our lives (and most likely will be for some time). Although the future isn't entirely in focus yet, this month's queer happenings have got me feeling hopeful not only about the here and now but also what lies on the horizon. Here are but a few of the latest queer-centric news and announcements I've got locked on my gaydar. Cheer Up Charlies Rebirth Day Weekend: Maggie Lea and Tamara Hoover's much-loved queer haven is reopening for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Sat.-Sun., May 15-16. Capacity and hours will be limited to help keep things COVID-cautious and safe; stay tuned for more info... Calling Black, Brown, and Trans Queer Artists: The QTs at The Little Gay Shop are now accepting submissions for three shows in June to honor Pride Month – Black Queer Joy, Brown Queer Joy, and Trans Joy. All mediums are accepted, and submissions close on Friday, May 14, at midnight (email contact@thelittlegayshop.com for more)... Did Someone Say Pride Month? With June less than a month away, Qmmunity is keeping its eyes out for any Pride events. Austin's and Nashville's queer business chambers are joining forces once again to host Pride in Local Music on Wednesday, June 30, in celebration of the cities' LGBTQIA musicians. Like last year, the show will be livestreamed, but this year there will be watch parties at a few local gay bars, according to the FB event page. Meanwhile, Austin's "official" Pride – that is, Austin Pride – hasn't yet released any plans regarding a parade and festival this August...

2 To Do

Saving Face Movie Night Catch Alice Wu's queer classic, Saving Face, a romantic comedy following Chinese American surgeon Dr. Wilhelmina Pang and her experience coming out to her family. Free beer from Oddwood Ales. Sat., May 8, 7:30pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. $15-20. www.linktr.ee/thelittlegayshop.

Mother Hush now baby, don't you stress, the PPP grrrls are gonna fill your mommy complex. Grab some blankets and chairs for this outdoor drag show hosted by Austin's drag mommas Bulimianne Rhapsody and Louisianna Purchase. Each "campsite" holds up to four people! Sun., May 9, 3-6pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport. $50 per campsite. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Q'd Up

Fly Your Flag! Submissions Let your Pride flag fly – literally. The Dougherty Arts Center is inviting the community to submit DIY versions of your own unique Pride flag. Email for info. Deadline: May 19. dactheater@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/dougherty-arts-center.

Hey Jellie Ellie Erickson and Jenny Hoyston take the stage. Thu., May 6, 7-11pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress. $10.

Harry's Dark Bar Opening OCH is turning the lights down for y'all to turn up in celebration of the Fourth Street fixture's new bar-within-a-bar. Fri.-Sat., May 7-8, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover.

Frida Friday ATX Bidi Bidi Brunch Brunch The Frida Friday babes celebrate all mamas with their Mother's Day market, featuring 25 artisan vendors, live DJs, and an outdoor photo booth. Sat., May 8, 11am-3pm. Veracruz All Natural, 2505 Webberville Rd. www.fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Gina Chavez Austin Music Award winner and queer Latinx pop songstress Gina Chavez plays an open-air and socially distant concert. Sat., May 8, 7pm. Haute Spot, 1501 E. New Hope Dr., Cedar Park. $30-50. www.ginachavez.com.

RuPaul's Drag Race's Olivia Lux The Drag Race Season 13 queen comes to Fourth Street for one night only. Sun., May 9, 7 & 10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. $10.

Out Youth Adult Grief Support Group Adults (ages 18 & up) experiencing any kind of grief are invited to join this safe space. Email cece.flores@outyouth.org to sign up. Thursdays, 5:30-7pm. Online. Free. www.outyouth.org.