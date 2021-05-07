Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 7, 2021

Monarch butterflies' wings function as solar panels, converting sunlight into energy for flight.

"Satchmo" is Yiddish for "big cheeks" and was Louis Armstrong's nickname. His first trumpet was made possible due to an advance from a Jewish couple whom he worked for and befriended while growing up in New Orleans.

Although made with flour tortillas, French tacos are more like a sandwich.

Fallout from nuclear bomb tests in the 1950s and 1960s is still showing up in honey. The level of radioactivity is not dangerous and may have been higher in the 1970s and 1980s.

As a tyke (and future queen), Princess Elizabeth accomplished the skill of controlling her bladder to get through lengthy state ceremonies.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
