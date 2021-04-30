Qmmunity: Treat Your Fine Queer Self With This Week's Qmmunity Events

As the meme of 2020-TBD goes, I'm getting tired of living through these historical events. Do y'all feel the same? The record books are on my mind this week after reading that 2021 is a record-breaking year for anti-LGBTQIA bills not just for the Texas Legislature but for the United States as a whole, according to the Human Rights Campaign. With eight anti-LGBTQIA bills already enacted into law this year and another 10 bad bills awaiting governors' signatures across the country, that means 2021 could go down as the worst year for anti-queer and -trans legislation enacted into law since 2015. At times, I just want to throw my hands up in the air; other times, I'm shaking my fist alongside yours. A lot of the time, I wonder: When will it end? Like, what's the critical mass for some folks – lawmakers, parents, our neighbors, whether in the anti-queer/-trans camp or just plain silent – to realize that lives are at stake here, especially those of trans, nonbinary, and intersex youth? And why, as we face these grim numbers, does that future feel more like a fantasy? Despite whatever far-right fauxrage is frothing out of certain lawmakers' mouths under Austin's Pink Dome, I hope the qmmunity knows: You're not alone. Living through events like these can be draining – especially after an already draining year – so rest, recharge, and maximize your treat-your-fine-queer-self rituals.

2 to Do

Drawing a Blank Brunch Prove your artistic skills (or lack thereof) as Chique and Louisianna challenge teams to draw what they're calling "interesting" things for points and prizes. Sun., May 2, 12:30-2:30pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. www.theironbear.com.

Pose Watch Party Austin Black Pride hosts this free screening of the premiere of Pose's final season. Stick around for an open-to-all mini ball and drag show hosted by House of Lepore mother Ms. Girl6, with a $200 grand prize. Sun., May 2, 8pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.

Q'd Up

Play! with Chique Fil-Atio Chique hosts a night of digital games with a side of dragz. Plus, winners get to choose prizes from "Mysterious Bags of Mystery" (who knows what you'll find inside)! Thu., April 29, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/eatmorechique.

Tucked Drag Show Lady Grackle Birdbreath and Colleen Deforrest are your hosts for the evening. Fridays & Saturdays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. www.highlandlounge.com

Workout! With Erica Nix Dance, cardio, and strength training workouts inspired by Richard Simmons, Jane Fonda, Big Freedia, and voguing. Sundays, 11am. Online. Price varies. www.patreon.com/workoutwithericanix.

Frida Friday ATX Mask up to shop 25 of Frida Friday ATX's favorite vendors, plus music from Manolo Black and Diggy Dutch. Fam- and fur baby-friendly, too. Sun., May 2, noon-5pm. Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point. No entry fee. www.fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Spaced Out Sundays DJ BoyFriend transports you to another dimension ... where masks are still, like, totally required, dude. Sundays through May 9, 6-10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. No cover. www.fb.com/boyfriendatx.

Embrace Austin Member Meet-Up Austin's intersectional LGBTQIA coalition talks about disabilities and accessibility in Austin's queer community. Sun., May 2, 6:30-8pm. Online. Open to Embrace Austin members. www.embraceaustin.com.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, and Gothess Jasmine werk socially distanced fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 8pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. www.instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Austin LGBT(QIA) Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Lunch and learn more about Project Connect from Jackie Nirenbergack, director of community engagement and involvement at Austin Transit Partnership. Tue., May 4, noon. Online. Free. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.

Cinco de Mayo Celebración The Frida Friday ATX babes team up with Dough Boys food truck and Arbor Food Park to host a curated selection of local vendors, music by Helios, noms, and bevs. As always, masks required, bbs. Wed., May 5, 5-9pm. Arbor Food Park, 1200 E. 12th. No entry fee.

Out Youth Adult Grief Support Group Adults (ages 18 & up) experiencing any kind of grief are invited to join this safe space. Email for more details and to sign up. Thursdays, 5:30-7pm. Online. Free (registration required). cece.flores@outyouth.org, www.outyouth.org.