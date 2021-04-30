Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

After recent police reforms in Newark, N.J., police didn't fire a single shot in 2020.

The last remaining cotton gin in Burton, Texas, has been converted to the Texas Cotton Gin Museum. The gin ceased operations in 1974.

The word in Yiddish for cannabis is "kanoplye," and in Hebrew it's "kaneh bosem." Some historians believe it was used in ancient Israel at some altars. Some Orthodox rabbis consider medical marijuana to be kosher, although lighting fires on the Jewish Sabbath is not allowed.

"Biogerontology" is a fancy way of saying "the study of the biological processes of aging."

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is now the second-busiest airport in the world, after being No. 1 for 22 years. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China now holds the title.