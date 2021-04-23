Qmmunity: "We Are Here, We Are Queer, and We're on a Deadline."

"We are here, we are queer, and we're on deadline." Amen to that. Last week I had the privilege of speaking with the next generation of LGBTQIA journalists (and their allies) from the NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists' student chapter at UT-Austin. Although there are 13 NLGJA regional bodies across the country, plus several university chapters, Texas NLGJA at UT is the association's only chapter in the Lone Star State. We had an insightful conversation about representing queer voices in the newsroom. One question in particular, from Interim President Blaine Young, stuck with me over the weekend: How do you balance LGBTQIA-centric coverage between an exclusively queer platform/publication like Qmmunity and traditional sections like news, music, etc.? That's a question I'm always mulling over, and in my biased opinion, I don't think there's one clear-cut answer: LGBTQIA platforms like Qmmunity, Them magazine, and Slate's Outward, among others, are critical because they are so explicitly queer – and truthfully, they fill the LGBTQIA coverage gap that still (still) persists outside these spaces. On the other hand, their existence doesn't – and shouldn't – preclude non-queer and trans editors and reporters from representing LGBTQIA voices and issues in their respective sections and beats. That's why I'm proud to see Texas NLGJA leadership relaunch the chapter after a short dormancy, offering support for young LGBTQIA journalists and fostering conversations about how all of us can work toward – or advocate for – fair coverage and representation of LGBTQIA issues and voices in newsrooms. You can follow Texas NLGJA's journey on social media: @tx_nlgja (Twitter and Instagram) and www.fb.com/txnlgja.

2 to Do

Cured The doc takes viewers inside the campaign that ultimately led the American Psychiatric Association to remove "homosexuality" from its list of mental illnesses in 1973. Don't miss the post-screening Q&A between the filmmakers, TENT Director Emmett Schelling, aGLIFF Artistic Director Bears Rebecca Fonté, and others. Thu., April 22, 7pm. Online. Members, free; nonmembers, $12. www.agliff.org.

Spring Into Action Poo Poo Platter, the Weird City Sisters, and friends come together to help raise cash for Out Youth's Queer and Trans Community Closet and its pantry. All proceeds from the tip pool benefit OY, and you can tip artists personally, too. Sat., April 24, 8pm. Online. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

Q'd Up

Drive & Demand Change LGBTQIA voices are needed at the Capitol; TENT is hosting a car caravan, followed by a phone-a-thon, to ensure our voices are heard. Register online. Thu., April 22, noon-2pm & 3:30-5pm. www.transtexas.org.

Wizard of Oz Tucked brings all the friends of Dorothy to Highland. Sat., April 24, 10:30pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $5-10.

Vixens of Volstead Masks required for Sunday Fungay shenanigans with drag vixens. Sundays, noon-7pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/volsteadlounge.

Spaced Out Sundays DJ BoyFriend transports you to another dimension ... where masks are still, like, totally required, dude. Sundays, 6-10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. www.fb.com/volsteadlounge.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, and Gothess Jasmine werk socially distanced fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 8pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. www.instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Young Professionals With Pride A networking event for young LGBTQIA professionals. Tue., April 27, 5:30pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/austinlgbtbiz.

Women/Trans/Femme Bicycle Workshop in a supportive atmosphere. RSVP! Thu., April 29, 6-9pm. Yellow Bike Project, 1216 Webberville Rd. www.austinyellowbike.org.

Play! With Chique Fil-Atio Chique hosts a night of digital games with a side of dragz. Thu., April 29, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/eatmorechique.