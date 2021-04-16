Qmmunity: Sports, Balls, and Bills

On Monday the National Collegiate Athletic Association Board of Governors announced the board "firmly" and "unequivocally" supports trans athletes and that the NCAA won't hold championship games in locations that aren't "free of discrimination." Although some outlets framed the NCAA's move as the org wagging its proverbial finger at states that have either banned or are considering banning trans athletes from school sports, the NCAA has refrained from specifically mentioning any states when asked by reporters whether this means the NCAA won't hold championships in those states. Moreover, Monday's announcement comes only after 500-plus collegiate athletes wrote the NCAA – more than a month ago, BTW – about its lack of action and complete radio silence on these hateful bills amid the agency's (seemingly willful) practice of hosting championships in states with discriminatory legislation. More than half of the games for next year's March Madness men's basketball tournament are scheduled to be played in states currently considering anti-trans sports legislation and/or bathroom restrictions, including Texas – why doesn't the NCAA just pull the plug on them now? And what actionable steps is the NCAA taking to ensure the safety of its LGBTQIA athletes, coaches, and athletics staff? If this sounds familiar, we've been here before. In 2016 the NCAA pulled championship games from North Carolina in protest of the state's anti-trans House Bill 2, only to return to N.C. following lawmakers' partial repeal of the bill that was still, in fact, blatantly discriminatory. If there was any question about whether the NCAA is, as they claim, committed to protecting trans athletes, then let the record speak for itself.

2 To Do

Jenny Hoyston Outdoor Show Jenny & the Swamp Things bring down the Sunday Fungay house with swamp boogie, classic outlaw country, and that sweet, sweeeet mountain gospel. Masks required, y'all. Sun., April 18, noon-2pm. Metcalf Barbecue at Graceland, 8600 Hwy. 290 W. No cover. www.fb.com/hoyston.

Demand & Drive Change LGBTQIA voices are needed at the Capitol, and the Transgender Education Network of Texas is hosting a car caravan, followed by a phone-a-thon, to ensure our voices are heard. Register online. Thu., April 22, noon-2pm & 3-5pm. www.transtexas.org.

Q'd Up

Pleasure Healing Finding, creating, and longing. Fri., April 16, 6:30pm. Online. Donations welcome. www.allgo.org.

Kind Cookout The Kind crew celebrates new clinic. Sat., April 17, 11am-2pm. 101 W. Koenig. Free. www.kindclinic.org.

Volare Cabaret Welcome the BSB babes back to the stage. Sat., April 17, 7pm. Scissor Sisters, 6535 N. Lamar. $20+. www.fb.com/bizarreburlesque.

HCRA Drag Brunch Tune in for a fab time. Sun., April 18, 1pm. Online. www.hillcountryride.org.

Sir Rat Tough Love Win a mystery date. Sun., April 18, 4-7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover.

Spaced Out Sundays Courtesy of DJ Boyfriend. Sun., April 18, 6-10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. No cover.

Sundown Sirens Fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 8pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado.

QueerBomb Meeting The QB QTs talk shop. Mon., April 19, 7pm. Online. www.fb.com/queerbomb.

Spring Into Wellness with allgo. Wed., April 21, 6-7:30pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/allgoqpoc.

La Mujer Celebrating Latinx womxn in the arts. Wed.-Sat., April 21-24, 7pm. Online. Free. www.lamujeratx.net.

Cured Doc takes you inside the 1973 campaign that pushed the APA to finally remove "homosexuality" from its list of mental illnesses; post-screening Q&A. Thu., April 22, 7pm. Online. $0-12. www.agliff.org.