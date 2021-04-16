Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

As many as 40,000 Americans are injured due to toilets every year. In 1760, King George II died falling off of one.

You are nine times more likely to die from being struck by lightning than to die of a venomous snakebite.

A workweek in ancient times meant different things to different people. But the seven-day week originated with the Babylonians and ancient Jewish people. The Roman empire made it official in AD321.

As a youngster, Harry Houdini taught himself to untie knots with his toes.

In Latin, "et cetera" is spelled as two words. Some people spell it as two words in English. Since "cetera" refers to inanimate objects and nonliving things, use "et al." if you want to refer to people.