Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 9, 2021

Dunes on Mars are moving up to 3 feet in a Martian year (687 Earth days).

Legend has it that President Andrew Jackson chose the site of the U.S. Treasury Building to block his view of Congress.

Depending on the country, language, and time in history, the words used to describe colors have had different names, according to a study that began in the 1960s called "The World Color Survey." For example, a tribe in Papua New Guinea uses the word "grue" to describe both green and blue.

One version of Rome's traffic conductors (who stand on a pedestal in the intersection, directing traffic) traces its origins to the first century BC during the reign of the emperor Augustus.

Jack Black's first name is Thomas.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
