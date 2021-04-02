Columns

We Have an Issue: Always Be Breaking (Especially in April)

A look back at the Chronicle's history of breaking big stories on April 1

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., April 2, 2021


Typically in this space, I stump for something in the issue – the cover story, for instance, or a new feature, like Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, "The Verde Report," which debuts this week on p.39. But it's important to reflect on one's past achievements, too. The Chronicle has a long history of breaking some pretty big stories, and some of the biggest, weirdly, have all happened in April.

Who could forget in 2016 when we reported on then-President Barack Obama's plans to relocate to Austin? Or the 2014 cover story detailing the Major League Soccer stadium slated for construction in the middle of the Colorado River, accessible by urban rail, kayak, Jet Ski, and zip line? In 2011, we blew the lid off a similarly ambitious project, a nine-story geodesic dome to be built in Bastrop to house an entirely self-contained South by Southwest Festival and Conference. And, in perhaps our biggest get, we broke the news of the University of Texas' plan to end their football program and convert the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to affordable student housing, College of Liberal Arts space, and solar panels, among other uses.

Following in that tradition of investigative reporting, in this week's issue News Editor Mike Clark-Madison reports on an exciting development for the city of Austin, so often at odds with state leadership. You can find that story on p.30.

Online This Week


Cristin Milioti in Made for Love, premiering April 1 on HBO Max (Photo by John P. Johnson / HBO Max)

Prime (Time) cuts Editor-in-Chief Kim Jones previews what's new to television and streaming this month.

Better with Sea Salt Wayne Alan Brenner confirms there is such a thing as National Caramel Day and suggests ways you may celebrate it.

"For Every Life" Screens Editor Richard Whittaker looks back on season 8 of Rooster Teeth's hit American anime, RWBY.

