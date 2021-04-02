Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 2, 2021

Mount Rushmore was formed by millions of years of geological erosion. Oh yeah, then some sculpting occurred there during the 20th century.

The average life expectancy at the turn of the 19th century was around 40 years old. By 1980, it rose to 70 and it's currently 78.

Since they are very dry and can be stored for long periods of time, biscotti became a common food dating back to the Roman legions for long journeys, warring armies, and sea voyages.

Insects, crustaceans, and birds that are half female, half male are gynandromorphs.

Late last year, the Voyager 1 and 2 probes detected a new kind of cosmic ray electron burst emanating from the sun, more than 40 years after they started their missions.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
