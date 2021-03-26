Qmmunity: Spring Has Sprung and So Has Austin's LGBTQmmunity

The Producers of Filth, a collective of local drag shows and troupes, are advocating for the health and well-being of Austin's drag and cabaret artists in their pledge to follow certain health and safety standards at in-person shows. Released in response to Gov. Greg Abbott's rollback on all statewide COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month, the pledge calls for performers to wear face masks while off-stage, arriving as show-ready as possible to avoid backstage crowding, and a recent negative COVID-19 test result for entertainers who perform at multiple showcases at more than one bar. The Producers also note they hope to work with venues using Plexiglas barriers between performers and the audience, and entertainers are encouraged to wear see-through face masks. Several signatories have stuck to virtual showcases this past year, like Poo Poo Platter who returns for their first in-person show in a year on Sunday, April 4, at The Little Gay Shop ... Meanwhile, Senate Bill 29, which forces K-12 student athletes to join the teams corresponding with their assigned gender at birth, is scheduled to be heard before the Senate Committee on State Affairs this Friday, March 26, according to Equality Texas. I'll be keeping an eye on SB 29 for the Chronicle's continued coverage of what's going to be one helluva battle at the Lege ... Speaking of the Lege, yours truly is joining KOOP Radio host Bob Dailey on "Civil Rights and Wrongs" next Tuesday, March 30, 6pm, to chat about the LGBTQIA legislation shaping up at the Capitol. We'll have lots to talk about, too, considering that nearly twice as many anti-queer and trans bills have been filed this session as in 2019. Tune in to 91.7FM at 6pm, listen online at www.koop.org, or catch a recording afterward that's available 24/7 at bobdailey.podbean.com.

2 To Do

Spring Queer Art Fair & Market Spring has sprung and so has The Little Gay Shop's free outdoor market. Shop 12+ local vendors and makers and browse lots of cute, queer art. Masks are required, bbs. Sun., March 28, noon-5pm. The Little Gay Shop, 828 Airport Blvd. Free. www.springqueerartfairmarket.splashthat.com.

UnBEARable April Fools Chique Fil-Atio, Mascara Rivers, and Bulimianne Rhapsody jest, joke, and josh around with the Dames' court jester Prance Albert, plus special guests Mandy Quinn and Chola Spears. IRL show at The Iron Bear, or catch it streaming live on Twitch. Thu., April 1, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. www.twitch.tv/eatmorechique.

Q'd Up

Workhorse Queen A doc about Sixties-inspired housewife Mrs. Kasha Davis from RuPaul's Drag Race. Through March 30. Online. $12; free for aGLIFF members. www.agliff.org.

Virtual Trans Lobby Day Meet with elected representatives and their staffers about the lives and needs of trans Texans Thu., March 25, 10am. Online. Free (registration required). www.transtexas.org.

Don't Mess With LGBTQ Texans Equality Texas and Vivent Health hear from lawmakers about what's at stake at this year's legislative session. Thu., March 25, 6pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.viventhealth.org.

Embracing Bridges Conference Embrace Austin and panelists discuss queer issues through a local lens. Sat.-Sun., March 27-28. Online. $10. www.embraceaustin.com/bridges.

Die Felicia Digital Louisianna Purchase and her Hell Hounds chill ya and thrill ya with an evening of macabre drag. Sat., March 27, 9-10pm. Online. $10 suggested cover. www.twitch.tv/louisiannapurchase.

The Sunday Beat The Poo Poo grrls' wild ride through makeuplandia. Sundays, 7pm. Online. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

Black Queer Joy QueerBomb interviews New York-based DJ Vivacious about drag as a form of activism. Tue., March 30, 5pm. FB Live. Free. www.fb.com/queerbomb.

Joterías Don your face mask for an evening of Latinx queerness courtesy of your hostess Tatiana Cholula. Wed., March 31, 8-10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Editor’s note: As the Chronicle went to press on Wednesday, March 24, Senate Bill 29 was scheduled for a hearing on Friday, March 26. This article has been updated since publication to reflect this development.