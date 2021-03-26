Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

To cinema theorists, the Kuleshov effect is the tendency of audiences to invent a narrative connection between any two images in sequence.

The word "omnibus" is both an adjective and a noun. The noun originated in the 1820s as a word for long, horse-drawn vehicles that transported people.

According to Mediabase, from 2002 to 2018, male solo artists received 70% of airplay on country music radio.

The game of softball was invented by George Hancock in 1887. The first game came after a football game between Yale and Harvard. After Yale won, their alumni, in excitement, threw a boxing glove at a Harvard supporter. The Harvard supporter playfully swung at it.

Up until the 1500s, brewing beer was primarily women's work. Then a smear campaign emerged that accused women brewers of being witches. A lot of negative stereotypes associated with witches, from pointy hats to the broom, may have emerged from their connection to female brewers.