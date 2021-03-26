Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 26, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

To cinema theorists, the Kuleshov effect is the tendency of audiences to invent a narrative connection between any two images in sequence.

The word "omnibus" is both an adjective and a noun. The noun originated in the 1820s as a word for long, horse-drawn vehicles that transported people.

According to Mediabase, from 2002 to 2018, male solo artists received 70% of airplay on country music radio.

The game of softball was invented by George Hancock in 1887. The first game came after a football game between Yale and Harvard. After Yale won, their alumni, in excitement, threw a boxing glove at a Harvard supporter. The Harvard supporter playfully swung at it.

Up until the 1500s, brewing beer was primarily women's work. Then a smear campaign emerged that accused women brewers of being witches. A lot of negative stereotypes associated with witches, from pointy hats to the broom, may have emerged from their connection to female brewers.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 19, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 12, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
ACMC: Imagination
Austin Chamber Music Center
The Austin Chronicle and ACL Live at the Moody Theater present Billy Strings
ARTUS Co: End In the Beginning at 10000 Research #118
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  