Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The point farthest east in the U.S. is in Alaska, specifically Semisopochnoi and the dozen or so Aleutian islands that are so far west that they're actually east. Semisopochnoi is the closest to the 180th degree longitude.

Snakes shed their skin all at once. Lizards shed skin a little at a time.

The Earth's moon has a tail-like structure comprised of sodium atoms that makes it look sort of like a comet.

Despite what you hear in the movie Airplane, Manny Mota never pinch hit for Pedro Borbón.

The popular "Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey" was originally named "Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whiskey" when Seagram introduced it in the mid 1980s. There is no evidence that Dr. McGillicuddy ever existed.