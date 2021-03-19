Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 19, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The point farthest east in the U.S. is in Alaska, specifically Semisopochnoi and the dozen or so Aleutian islands that are so far west that they're actually east. Semisopochnoi is the closest to the 180th degree longitude.

Snakes shed their skin all at once. Lizards shed skin a little at a time.

The Earth's moon has a tail-like structure comprised of sodium atoms that makes it look sort of like a comet.

Despite what you hear in the movie Airplane, Manny Mota never pinch hit for Pedro Borbón.

The popular "Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey" was originally named "Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whiskey" when Seagram introduced it in the mid 1980s. There is no evidence that Dr. McGillicuddy ever existed.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 12, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, March 5, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Sky Candy: Chasing Wonderland
Austin Gilgronis
at Bold Stadium
Live from the Beatbox: Livestream No. 005
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  