Qmmunity: Cooking Up Qmmunity Love

2 To Do

Poo Poo Platter The grrrls of Poo Poo Platter pay tribute to no ordinary chanteuses with a drag battle between Team Sade and Team Enya. Performances by Louisianna Purchase, Bulimianne Rhapsody, Cupcake, Arcie Cola, and more. Fri., March 12, 10pm. Online. $10 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

allgo Community Healing Fair Join allgo for its fifth annual community health fair showcasing QTPOC healers and wellness professionals. Enjoy a fun workout class, info on queer-friendly resources, free giveaways, and more. Sat., March 13, noon-4pm. Online. Free (registration required)

Q'd Up

Programming Pride Survey Take a few minutes to fill out this anonymous survey to help Austin's Dougherty Arts Center develop its LGBTQIA programming. Deadline: April 30. hanna.malott@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/dac.

Drive-Up HIV/STI Testing No appointment is necessary for free and confidential testing. Questions? Call 512/972-5580. Through March 26. Fridays, 9am-noon. Rosewood Park, 2300 Rosewood. www.austintexas.gov/content/austin-hiv.

Saturday Drag Brunch Reserve your table early – and bring your mask – for host Candy Van Wales and her entourage of entertainers. Saturdays, 3-5pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. www.halcyoncoffeebar.com.

Gender Autonomous Zone Tatiana Cholula and Papi Churro perform in this queer art showcase benefiting Concordia Co-op. Sat., March 13, 8pm. Online. $5-15 suggested donation. www.fb.com/concordiacoopaustintx.

Loteria It's Sunday Fungay with Tatiana Cholula. Sun., March 14, 4-6pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

Intro to Intro to Sketch Class Irielle Wesley teaches you how to bring the laughs. Through March 31. Wednesdays, 6-7:30pm. Online. Tips suggested. www.theegayagenda.com.

Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Happy Hour Networking with Austin's queer chamber. Thu., March 18, 6pm. Online. Free. www.austinlgbtchamber.com.