By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 12, 2021

Brookesia nana is the world's smallest known reptile. The ultra-compact chameleon is tiny enough to perch comfortably on a fingertip.

An antiphonal is a piece of liturgical text that frames a psalm or canticle.

Hunt, Texas, in Kerr County was originally named Japonica and was renamed by Bob Hunt, who was born in Tennessee and moved with his wife to Austin in 1890. In 1908, Hunt's wife died of an accidental gunshot wound suffered during a wedding.

In 1974, Cook & Shanosky Associates won the contract to design the universal symbols/pictographs seen in many public spaces today, including restrooms by gender, smoking, bus, and others.

Published in 1819 by Uriah Derick D'Arcy, The Black Vampyre: A Legend of St. Domingo is the first Black vampire story. It came out the same year as The Vampyre: A Tale by John William Polidori.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

