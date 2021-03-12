Columns

Day Trips: Johnson’s Backyard Garden, Garfield

Gardeners, start your planting

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., March 12, 2021


Photo by Gerald E. McLeod

Johnson's Backyard Garden is selling vegetable and herb transplants at their farm near Garfield on Saturdays through April.

Whether you have a garden plot or a patio planter, the farm's greenhouses have something for you. The 108 kinds of veggie transplants include tomatoes, squash, herbs, peppers, melons, and greens.


"The varieties we grow we know do well in Central Texas," says Ada Broussard, marketing manager for the farm that also does Community Supported Agriculture deliveries. Plus, they boost the soil with a little bit of magic to make the starter plants hearty and strong, she says.

Like farms all around Texas, Johnson's farm was hit hard by the six days of freezing temperatures. "We prepare for freezes, but nothing like this," Broussard says. "It lasted so long."

As the snowstorm began bearing down on Valentine's weekend, JBG employees rushed to harvest what they could. The farm still lost much of the crop that was in the fields.


If there was a silver lining to the storm, it was the large quantity of transplants growing in the heated greenhouses. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic hit in the last two weeks of the transplant sale, spurring a rush from backyard gardeners. Expecting continued demand for starter plants, JBG had increased inventory this year. There should be plenty of plants available through April, Broussard says.

Johnson's Backyard Garden's Transplant Sale is on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm at the farm off Hwy. 71, east of Downtown Austin, at 4008 River Rd. in Garfield. Despite the crowds due to strong community support, even with social distancing the line moves pretty quickly (cash payments are quickest). For more information, go to www.jbgorganic.com.

1,541st in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: McFaddin-Ward House, Beaumont
Day Trips: McFaddin-Ward House, Beaumont
Beaumont home is a museum to pioneer Texas family

Gerald E. McLeod, March 5, 2021

Day Trips: Galveston Island State Park
Day Trips: Galveston Island State Park
Enjoy the air show at Galveston Island SP

Gerald E. McLeod, Feb. 26, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Johnson's Backyard Garden, Garfield, gardening, Community Supported Agriculture, Winter Storm Uri, COVID-19, coronavirus

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Art Free-for-All
The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria
SXSW Online 2021
at Online
El's Mirror: Celebrating the Black Family at The Bullock Museum online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  