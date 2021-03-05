Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

June Foray, who from 1959 to 1964 did the voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel on The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, later was included on President Nixon's "enemies list."

In 2019 the average McDonald's drive-through took six minutes and 18 seconds, but in 2020, the company trimmed that to five minutes and 49 seconds.

On a lot of hospital TV shows and movies, characters may say the word "stat." It comes from the Latin word "statim," which means "immediately or instantly." In real life, doctors and nurses usually don't yell out "stat" – they say "right now."

Birds' wing flight feathers are called "remiges."

When the U.S. Capitol's Statue of Freedom was commissioned in 1855, Jefferson Davis, then secretary of war, complained about the figure's liberty cap – because that was associated with freed Roman slaves.