Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 5, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

June Foray, who from 1959 to 1964 did the voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel on The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, later was included on President Nixon's "enemies list."

In 2019 the average McDonald's drive-through took six minutes and 18 seconds, but in 2020, the company trimmed that to five minutes and 49 seconds.

On a lot of hospital TV shows and movies, characters may say the word "stat." It comes from the Latin word "statim," which means "immediately or instantly." In real life, doctors and nurses usually don't yell out "stat" – they say "right now."

Birds' wing flight feathers are called "remiges."

When the U.S. Capitol's Statue of Freedom was commissioned in 1855, Jefferson Davis, then secretary of war, complained about the figure's liberty cap – because that was associated with freed Roman slaves.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 26, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 19, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
OUTsider Festival
Online; The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd.
QTBIPOC Community Cookout & Check-In
Huckleberry Paella Pop-Up at Nomadic Beerworks
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  