Qmmunity: We Get By With the Help of Our Friends

Long time, no column, y'all. Writing this on a balmy, sunny morning, it's hard to believe that only a week ago I was fanning smoldering Chronicle copies in my fireplace so I could boil some water alongside the hundreds of thousands of Austinites – and millions of Texans – who lost power in last week's blizzard blitz. Lots of queer orgs and businesses in Austin sprung into action in the storm's wake, either donating proceeds to local relief efforts like The Little Gay Shop's limited T-shirt sales, or organizing to get food, water, and other critical supplies and aid to Austinites, including Black Trans Leadership of Austin, Austin Black Pride, and Frida Friday ATX. The qmmunity's always shown up for each other, but to witness so many folks rally together and really show us that we do, in fact, get by with the help of our friends, well, felt pretty special to ATX. Many are still not on the other side of this disaster though. Frida Friday is still accepting donations to its new fund that aims to help its vendor community and local creatives in response to the storm as well as the pandemic's continued fallout. Check out their IG (www.instagram.com/fridafridayatx) or Facebook (www.fb.com/fridafridayatx) for how you can help. Of course, taking care of your mental health is especially important right now, so keep checking in on your friends and fam and don't forget to take care of yourself. As a reminder, local arts and mental health advocacy org WhatsintheMirror? continues to accept applications for its "Connect to Care" program connecting communities of color, including the LGBTQIA community and people living with HIV/AIDS, to free mental health services. Find more info and the application at www.whatsinthemirror.org ...

Some Q-for-Q Housekeeping: In light of last week's events, a few happenings were postponed or rescheduled. Austin's transmedia arts fest, OUTsider Festival, will now take place Fri.-Sun., March 5-7, virtually and with limited screening availability outside the Butterfly Bar. Passes are available online and are priced at pay-what-you-can. Check out the lineup at austinchronicle.com/qmmunity and see next week's column ... Produced by Embrace Austin, Thee Gay Agenda, and BTLA, "Trans CrowdFund Live!," which was originally scheduled for Fri., Feb. 26, has been postponed. Watch Qmmunity for its rescheduled date ...

2 To Do

Post Gaylentine's Weekend Market Frida Friday ATX celebrates Gaylentine's Day (like V-Day, but gayer) with an outdoor, socially distanced market. Music by DJs Chorizo Funk, Eriq Stylez, and Boyfriend ATX. Rotating vendors each day, boo. Sat.-Sun., Feb.. 27-28, noon-4pm. Revival Coffee, 1405 E. Seventh. www.fb.com/fridafridayatx.

Queer Loteria It's Sunday Fungay with Tatiana Cholula. Play Loteria with Tatiana and enjoy some masked-up fun tunes, too. Sun., Feb. 28, 4-6pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Q'd Up

Tahara A queer coming-of-age drama about a teen girl who's manipulated into a romantic encounter with her best friend. Through March 2. Online. www.agliff.org. Free; $12.

Sha'Nanigans with your host host Sha'Nyia Ellis Narcisse. Fri., Feb. 26, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth.

Virtual CraftHER Market Brought to you by bbATX to support women and LGBTQIA small-business owners. Sat.-Sun., Feb. 27-28. www.crafthermarket.com.

Releasing & Unraveling Wellness workshop for QTPOC. Sun., Feb. 28, 3pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Sir Rat Kink Bingo Don your gear – and face masks, obvi. Sun., Feb. 28, 4-7:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth.

BearBack Bingo Lady Grackle Birdbreath and CupCake play host. Tuesdays, 8-10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/theironbearatx.

Intro to Intro to Sketch Class Irielle Wesley teaches ya how to bring the laughs. Wednesdays, 6-7:30pm. Online. Tips suggested. www.theegayagenda.com.

Make HIV History Join Vivent Health and Equality Texas to hear some key updates about the Texas Legislature. Wed., March 3, 6-7:15pm. Online. www.viventhealth.org.