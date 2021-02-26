Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 26, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Glitter made from plastic film can take about 1,000 years to degrade.

Sansevieria Laurentii, also known as Dracaena Trifasciata, is most commonly referred to as "Mother-in-Law's Tongue" due to its sharp leaves, and needs neither sun or direct light to stay alive.

Just as Champagne must be made from grapes in a specific region of France, the same is true of cognac, which is produced from grapes grown in the Cognac region. Three types of grapes are typically used: Ugni Blanc, Folle Blanche, and Colombard.

Zambonis shave the ice at a maximum of 9 mph.

African American dentist Dr. George Grant invented the golf tee in 1899.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 19, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Feb. 12, 2021

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
ACMC: Celebration
Austin Chamber Music Center
Post-Gaylentine's Weekend Market at Revival Coffee, 1405 E. Seventh
One Big Virtual CraftHER Market at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  