Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 26, 2021
Glitter made from plastic film can take about 1,000 years to degrade.
Sansevieria Laurentii, also known as Dracaena Trifasciata, is most commonly referred to as "Mother-in-Law's Tongue" due to its sharp leaves, and needs neither sun or direct light to stay alive.
Just as Champagne must be made from grapes in a specific region of France, the same is true of cognac, which is produced from grapes grown in the Cognac region. Three types of grapes are typically used: Ugni Blanc, Folle Blanche, and Colombard.
Zambonis shave the ice at a maximum of 9 mph.
African American dentist Dr. George Grant invented the golf tee in 1899.