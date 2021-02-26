Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Glitter made from plastic film can take about 1,000 years to degrade.

Sansevieria Laurentii, also known as Dracaena Trifasciata, is most commonly referred to as "Mother-in-Law's Tongue" due to its sharp leaves, and needs neither sun or direct light to stay alive.

Just as Champagne must be made from grapes in a specific region of France, the same is true of cognac, which is produced from grapes grown in the Cognac region. Three types of grapes are typically used: Ugni Blanc, Folle Blanche, and Colombard.

Zambonis shave the ice at a maximum of 9 mph.

African American dentist Dr. George Grant invented the golf tee in 1899.