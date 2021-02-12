Qmmunity: Luv, Luv, Luv

Luv, luv, luv. Whether you're Mx. Cupid's No. 1 believer or this Sunday's just another day in February for you, I think most of us can agree that celebrating and cultivating love is important. The "L word," of course, can mean lots of things to lots of folks (not just talking, laughing, loving ...). It could be that ooey-gooey love for your special somebody or somebodies; friend love; qmmunity love; fur baby love; love for the ATX; or being (un)lucky in love – all of which are necessary to acknowledge. This Valentine's Day, I've been thinking especially about self-love. Why? Well, it was only this time last year that things started to spiral into the Beginning of the End of the Before Times for most in the U.S.; to say that this past year didn't go as planned for anyone would be the understatement. Still, I catch myself every now and again falling into the self-critical traps of productivity culture, wringing my hands and fixating on the things I coulda-shoulda-woulda done. Friends and fam tell me they feel that same anxiety, too. You don't have to wait on a H**lmark card signed XO to do something kind for yourself, so I hope you carve out some time this week to nurture the love you bring yourself. To really honor that yes, you are here and most definitely queer, which maybe for you means taking in some couples-who-drag magic with Poo Poo Platter's "Valentine Kai Kai" (Feb. 12), flipping the bird to V-Day with the Bat City Bombshells burlesque babes on Saturday (Feb. 13), and more events below. So by the power vested in me by gaya$$ pop culture references, I'm telling you sincerely: You're doing amazing, sweetie – and you should celebrate that, now and always.

2 to Do

Poo Poo Platter As Qmmunity's old adage goes, couples who drag together bring out the most fierce in each other. Hostesses Bulimianne Rhapsody and Louisianna Purchase celebrate V-Day with some of their fave drag couples, including Maxi Glamour & Blair Warnher, Cister Wife & Hermajestie, and Champagne Killer & Midknight Purchase. Fri., Feb. 12, 8pm. Online. $10 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

Pandemic Pajammie Jam Burlesque Show The Bat City Bombshells tell Cupid to kiss off with the troupe's annual anti-Valentine's show. Don't expect any lovey-dovey antics here, QTs, just some fantastic burlesque by Sherry Bomb, Violet Sky, and more. Sat., Feb. 13, 8pm. Online. $10. www.fb.com/batcitybombshells.

Q'd Up

Queers From Space It's galactic, it's gay – need we say more? One-half NelSon and Jocelyn Knobs host this monthly digital event with a revolving cast of space queerios. Ongoing. Online. $10+. www.queersfromspace.com.

Love Is ... Share your experiences navigating romantic relationships as queer people of color with facilitator Bryan Garcia. It's free to attend, but don't forget to register in advance. Thu., Feb. 11, 6pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.fb.com/allgoqpoc.

Frida Friday ATX Mask up for this V-Day outdoor market, an "open-air" photo booth, and more gal (pal) fun. Sat., Feb. 13, 11am-3pm. Veracruz All Natural, 2505 Webberville Rd. Free. www.fridafridayatx.org.

Love Equality Transform your living room into a dance floor for this lovey-dovey benefit for the state's largest LGBTQIA rights advocacy org. Sun., Feb. 14, 2pm. Online. $30. www.equalitytexas.org/loveequality.

Remote Advocacy Equality Texas shares how you can organize during social distancing. Mon., Feb. 15, 5:30-6:30pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.equalitytexas.org.

Intro to Intro to Sketch Class QueerTowne special guest host – and former Chronicle intern – Irielle Wesley teaches you how to bring the laughs while you learn the basics of writing a comedy sketch. Feb. 17-March 31. Wednesdays, 6-7:30pm. Online. Tips suggested. www.theegayagenda.com.

OUTsider Festival It's about to get weird and queer, y'all. See Qmmunity online for fest lineup. Fri.-Sun., Feb. 19-21. Online. Pay what you can. www.outsiderfest.org.