Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 12, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Desairology is the practice of mortuary makeup.

In craps, "fever" is a roll of two dice that totals five – that's short for "fever in the South," after a U.S. yellow fever outbreak of the 1800s.

Clipping files of the late Jack Lalanne – American fitness and nutrition guru – reside in the H.J. Lutcher Stark Center for Physical Culture and Sports, located on the fifth floor of the north end zone of the UT-Austin football stadium.

Masahiro Hara invented the QR code (short for "quick response") in 1994.

The municipal street "Orange" in New Orleans was originally named "Rue des Orangers," and was so named because it marked the site of the Jesuits' grove of satsuma trees planted in the 1700s.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
