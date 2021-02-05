Columns

We Have an Issue: Seen and Heard

In this week’s cover story, the survivors of police violence at last May’s protests share their stories of continued trauma and search for justice

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., Feb. 5, 2021


Courtesy of Jeff Edwards

When reporter Brant Bingamon asked Anthony Evans what compelled him to go Downtown in late May of last year, in the wake of the Mike Ramos and George Floyd murders, to protest against police brutality, this is what Anthony told Brant:

"We wanted the police to understand that it's not us against them, but that we just want to be seen and heard."

As we all know, those protests against police brutality were met with, well, more brutality. Scores of protesters were injured, some grievously so, including Anthony, who is pictured on our cover. The protests that dominated headlines and dinner table conversation last spring and summer have for many Austinites receded into their memory. Not so for Anthony, who has undergone multiple surgeries since he was shot in the jaw with a lead-pellet round by police.

In this week's cover story, we wanted Anthony and other protesters attacked by police that weekend in May to have the opportunity to have their stories told – to be seen and heard – and to ask why, nine months later, they're still waiting for justice.

ONLINE THIS WEEK


"A Simple Love Song"

"But the World Keeps Falling Apart" Jonathan Horstmann of Austin post-punk trio Urban Heat explains the story behind pandemic-inspired latest single "A Simple Love Song."

2021 Death Watch Brant Bingamon looks at the appeal of Edward Busby Jr., who is slated to be the first person executed by Texas this year.


The Long Play's new home (Photo by Kevin Curtin)

Long Play Makes a Play for the Eastside Kevin Curtin reports on North Austin bar Long Play Lounge's second location, opening up in the Stay Gold space on Cesar Chavez.

Heart, Meet Stomach Get a jump on Valentine's Day with five swoonworthy treats for your favorite foodie.


Young Rock (Photo by Mark Taylor / NBC)

February TV Premieres Looking for something to watch? We round up 28 shows and movies debuting on television and streaming services this month.

Queer Art Livestreamed Carys Anderson reviews Girls Like Us, a live music video "experience" featuring seven Texas-based trans artists.

Dispatches From Sundance Screens Editor Richard Whittaker reviews an eclectic mix of premieres from the Sundance Film Festival, including Fran Kranz's powerful examination of the aftermath of a school shooting, Mass.

More We Have an Issue columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More We Have an Issue
We Have an Issue: A Home of Its Own
We Have an Issue: A Home of Its Own
In this week’s cover story, Robert Faires previews classical music station KMFA’s stunning new $11 million facility in East Austin

Kimberley Jones, Jan. 29, 2021

We Have an Issue: Check It Out
We Have an Issue: Check It Out
In this week’s issue, Music Editor Raoul Hernandez reflects on Checking In, his Q&A series chronicle musicians’ lives under COVID-19 lockdown

Kimberley Jones, Jan. 22, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Brant Bingamon, Austin police, Anthony Evans, police brutality, Black Lives Matter

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
BoizDSM, Vol. II (Fet-lite)
Online
The Blanton Museum: Curated Conversations
Virtual Storytime: Texas Riddles at The Bullock Museum online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  