We Have an Issue: Seen and Heard

When reporter Brant Bingamon asked Anthony Evans what compelled him to go Downtown in late May of last year, in the wake of the Mike Ramos and George Floyd murders, to protest against police brutality, this is what Anthony told Brant:

"We wanted the police to understand that it's not us against them, but that we just want to be seen and heard."

As we all know, those protests against police brutality were met with, well, more brutality. Scores of protesters were injured, some grievously so, including Anthony, who is pictured on our cover. The protests that dominated headlines and dinner table conversation last spring and summer have for many Austinites receded into their memory. Not so for Anthony, who has undergone multiple surgeries since he was shot in the jaw with a lead-pellet round by police.

In this week's cover story, we wanted Anthony and other protesters attacked by police that weekend in May to have the opportunity to have their stories told – to be seen and heard – and to ask why, nine months later, they're still waiting for justice.

ONLINE THIS WEEK

"But the World Keeps Falling Apart" Jonathan Horstmann of Austin post-punk trio Urban Heat explains the story behind pandemic-inspired latest single "A Simple Love Song."

2021 Death Watch Brant Bingamon looks at the appeal of Edward Busby Jr., who is slated to be the first person executed by Texas this year.

Long Play Makes a Play for the Eastside Kevin Curtin reports on North Austin bar Long Play Lounge's second location, opening up in the Stay Gold space on Cesar Chavez.

Heart, Meet Stomach Get a jump on Valentine's Day with five swoonworthy treats for your favorite foodie.

February TV Premieres Looking for something to watch? We round up 28 shows and movies debuting on television and streaming services this month.

Queer Art Livestreamed Carys Anderson reviews Girls Like Us, a live music video "experience" featuring seven Texas-based trans artists.

Dispatches From Sundance Screens Editor Richard Whittaker reviews an eclectic mix of premieres from the Sundance Film Festival, including Fran Kranz's powerful examination of the aftermath of a school shooting, Mass.