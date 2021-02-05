Columns

Qmmunity: City Launches LGBTQIA Quality of Life Survey

Fill out the survey by April 30

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Feb. 5, 2021


Fill out your LGBTQIA Quality of Life Survey online – it works on your phone, too! (Photo by Zackary Drucker for Broadly's Gender Spectrum Collection/CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

It's happening, y'all. The LGBTQIA+ Quality of Life Survey launched on Friday, Jan. 22, and will run through April 30. More than three years in the making, the survey will help inform Austin's LGBTQIA Quality of Life Study, which the city's LGBTQ(IA) Quality of Life Advisory Commission first requested funding for in 2017. As an advisory body to City Council regarding issues affecting Austin's qmmunity, the commission recognized a need for comprehensive, inclusive data to properly advise Council, commission Chair Dr. Victor Martinez told me. "We need to hear from the LGBTQ community in Austin so that we can translate their input into concrete recommendations to Council about how to improve the quality of life of all LGBTQ Austinites," explained Martinez. This is the first time a study of this magnitude has been commissioned by the city to understand the lives, experiences, and issues impacting queer and trans Austinites (similar to studies commissioned for the city's Black, Latinx, and Asian American communities), and it will serve as the first "official" historical documentation of Austin's LGTBQIA community among city archives. The survey – which is anonymous and only takes 20-30 minutes to complete, BTW – evaluates metrics addressing safety, education, employment, housing, health (physical, emotional, sexual), social connectedness, and public benefits/services. Besides the survey, other data collection methodologies informing the study include virtual town halls, focus groups, and interviews with key stakeholders conducted by HMA Community Strategies, the national research and consulting firm contracted to perform the study. Iliana Gilman, project manager with HMA, expects the final study to be presented to Council sometime this August. The study's conclusions and collected data will ultimately guide the commission's recommendations to the city on how Austin might better serve our LGBTQIA community. "Anywhere from funding for new services to policy changes within the various city departments, everything is on the table," said Martinez of the possibilities. So, the more folks who fill out the survey, the better for all of us. Fill it out in either English or Spanish at www.shoutoutaustin.org, or request to take it in Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Mandarin, Burmese, or Vietnamese by emailing shoutoutaustin@healthmanagement.com.

2 To Do

Randa Jarrar Virtual Conversation BookWoman welcomes back Randa Jarrar in celebration of the author's new memoir Love Is an Ex-Country. Don't miss what's sure to be a delightfully queer and candid conversation between Jarrar and writer Roxane Gay. Thu., Feb. 4, 7-9pm. Online. Free (registration required). www.fb.com/bookwomanaustin.

Doc's Drag-In Theatre Catch a movie with a side of live drag for a good cause at this benefit show for Austin's much-loved drag queen Nadine Hughes, who is battling COVID-19. Fifteen performers kick things off at 7pm, followed by a screening of The Wizard of Oz. Sun., Feb. 7, 7-11pm. Doc's Drive In Theatre, 1540 Satterwhite Rd., Buda. $25. www.docsdriveintheatre.com.

Q'd Up

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Viewing Party Mask up and come early to snag a seat. Fridays, 7-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. www.fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Speed Dating Meet a potential new friend, or something more; ages 18 & up and gender-inclusive, y'all. Fri., Feb. 5, 7pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Free HIV/STI testing for ages 16 & up. Sat., Feb. 6, noon-6pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14. www.asaustin.org/theq.

Super Bowl Watch Party Mask up to watch some bros throw around a ball on the big screen. Sun., Feb. 7, 5-10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.rainon4th.com.

The Sunday Beat Adventures in makeup-landia. Sun., Feb. 7, 7pm. Online. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

Queerbomb Social Hangout Enjoy the (virtual) awesomeness that is hanging out with yer fellow queer and trans fam. Mon., Feb. 8, 7-9pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/queerbomb.

BoizDSM, Vol. II (Fet-lite) The Boiz explore all things kinky. Tue., Feb. 9, 7pm. Online. $5 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/papijinxy.

#TXLege Town Hall Equality Texas recaps the Lege so far and previews the bills it's facing. Wed., Feb. 10, 5:30-6:30pm. Online. www.equalitytexas.org.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
