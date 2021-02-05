Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 5, 2021

Human eyelashes are modified hairs. Bird eyelashes are modified feathers.

The original dome of the U.S. Capitol was based on the Pantheon in Rome. The current dome is based on the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica.

Not all chile peppers of a particular type have the same level of heat. If you're concerned, there's a new smart phone sensor called a Chilica-Pod that will tell you the capsaicin level in a pepper.

The A-12 OXCART Reconnaissance Aircraft holds the record for air-breathing, jet piloted aircraft – Mach 3.29 at 90,000 feet.

China Grove, Texas, made famous by that 1973 Doobie Brothers hit song, got its name from a grove of chinaberry trees once located near the town's train depot. The song is misleading about the town's Asian population; residents tracing their heritage to Asia amount to less than 0.1% of the population.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
