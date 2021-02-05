Day Trips: Copano Bay Fishing Pier, Rockport/Fulton

The Copano Bay Fishing Pier north of Rockport/Fulton didn't quite make it to its 90th anniversary. Last summer, the causeway-turned-fishing pier reached the end of the road.

When I was in high school, a buddy and I drove from Ft. Worth to Copano Bay. Street lamps on the pier fought the darkness with an orange glow engulfing the fishermen. We fed frozen shrimp to unseen fish with nothing to show for our effort except a memory that has lasted 50 years.

The nearly 2-mile-long bridge opened April 16, 1931, as a link in the Hug-the-Coast Highway (TX-35). A drawbridge near the center of the causeway allowed boats to pass.

In 1966, the Lyndon B. Johnson Causeway replaced the old 20-foot-wide wood and concrete structure. This new bridge had a 50-foot clearance over the boat channel and two 15-foot lanes. It was replaced in 2017 by a taller, four-lane causeway.

Soon after the original causeway closed to traffic, it became a state park. About 500 feet were removed from the bridge to allow boat traffic while creating a 6,190-foot fishing pier on the north side and 2,390 feet extending from the south bank.

In 2005, the fishing piers were transferred to the Aransas County Navigation District, which upgraded the boat ramps, restrooms, parking lot, and observation area at the more popular south pier.

The fishing piers survived until 2017, when two spans near the end of the south pier collapsed. No one was hurt, but state bridge inspectors declared the piers unsafe. By the end of September 2020 the two piers were removed, leaving hardly a trace of one of the best fishing holes on the Texas Gulf Coast.

