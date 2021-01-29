Qmmunity: Hope For the Queer'd Future

Rolling back the rollbacks. State Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) has filed a bill, Senate Bill 373, that would effectively ban trans youth from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. The bill aims to prohibit K-12 students from participating on a University Interscholastic League athletics team that is "designated for the biological sex opposite to the student's biological sex as assigned at the student's birth and correctly stated on the student's official birth certificate" – aka, GOP gobbledygook for: "Student athletes are only allowed to compete on teams based on the gender marker on their birth certificate." The bill's filing last Thursday, Jan. 21, was a stark contrast to more hopeful events that unfolded in Washington, D.C., only days before, with President Biden signing a historic LGBTQIA protections executive order, as well as nominating Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health in the Department of Health and Human Services, who, if confirmed, would be the highest-ranking openly trans government official in the U.S. By directing all federal agencies with sex discrimination protections to interpret such protections as inclusive of gender identity and sexual orientation, Biden's order rolls back most of the Tr*mp administration's anti-queer and trans policies. (In a separate move this week, Biden reversed the Tr*mp-era ban on trans troops.) Although the order doesn't address trans student athletes, it does interpret that Title IX – the federal law barring sex discrimination in education – protects against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, which could open the door for legal challenges to noninclusive laws and policies concerning trans students. A new prez won't stop the bigots from bigoting in Texas, but with an explicitly pro-trans rights administration to now answer at the federal level, it's the first measure of hope a lot of us have felt in a long time.

2 To Do

OUTsider Fest Launch Party Austin's transmedia fest returns for another queerer and weirder year (Feb. 19-21) with OUTsider 2021's "Future in FluX" theme. Tune in for all the deets on this year's lineup, pass info, and a special appearance by local lez art duo FFTWINZ (aka Beth Schindler and Lex Vaughn). Fri., Jan. 29, 6-7:30pm. Online. Free. www.outsiderfest.org.

Queer History Series QueerBomb explores the complicated relationship between queer people and the holidays with guests Morgan Vergera and Mechelle Marco. Stick around for a Q&A with Vergera and Marco. Sun., Jan. 31, 5-7pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/queerbomb.

Q'd Up

QT's Game Night The QTs at the Q invite Austin's queer and trans fam to play some games and socialize. Thu., Jan. 28, 6-7:30pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

Joterías Noche de Reyes A glorious evening of "fierce queer macho" performances hosted by Tatiana Cholula, with shows by Papi Churro, Ruby Knight, Banshee Rose, Justin Notherdude, Luke Modelo, Good Lucifer, and Onyx Reigns. Thu., Jan. 28, 8pm. Online. $10. www.twitch.tv/papijinxy.

p1nkstar's Girls Like Us Premiere Celebrate trans artists in Texas, featuring performances by Lorelei K, Belladonna, and Quentin Arispe. Thu., Jan. 28, 8pm. Online. Free. www.hotelfreetv.com/girlslikeus.

Steel Magnolias Our Ladies of the OutHaus and friends celebrate Our Lady Dolly Parton's birthday month with a digital drag tribute show and viewing party. Hosted by Bulimianne Rhapsody, with performances by Sylvia Hatchet, Kitty Buick, Crimson Kitty, SheKnead Thisgig, and Midknight Purchase. Fri., Jan. 29, 9pm. Online. $10. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

Die Felicia Let Austin's glamour ghouls and hell hounds chill ya and thrill ya with an evening of macabre drag. Sat., Jan. 30, 9-11pm. Online. $10. www.twitch.tv/louisiannapurchase.

Workout! With Erica Nix Make exercise fun again. Wednesdays, 6:30pm; Sundays, 11am. Online. Price varies. www.patreon.com/workoutwithericanix.

Class Transitions Build yer strength training skills and Q bonds with Erica Nix and Rocky Lane. Thursdays, 6pm. Online. Price varies. www.patreon.com/workoutwithericanix.