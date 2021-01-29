Columns

Qmmunity: Hope For the Queer'd Future

Plus, OUTsider Festival's launch party, Queerbomb's Queer History Series, and more local LGBTQIA events

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., Jan. 29, 2021


The political power of being seen – and our rights being recognized (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Rolling back the rollbacks. State Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) has filed a bill, Senate Bill 373, that would effectively ban trans youth from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. The bill aims to prohibit K-12 students from participating on a University Interscholastic League athletics team that is "designated for the biological sex opposite to the student's biological sex as assigned at the student's birth and correctly stated on the student's official birth certificate" – aka, GOP gobbledygook for: "Student athletes are only allowed to compete on teams based on the gender marker on their birth certificate." The bill's filing last Thursday, Jan. 21, was a stark contrast to more hopeful events that unfolded in Washington, D.C., only days before, with President Biden signing a historic LGBTQIA protections executive order, as well as nominating Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant secretary of health in the Department of Health and Human Services, who, if confirmed, would be the highest-ranking openly trans government official in the U.S. By directing all federal agencies with sex discrimination protections to interpret such protections as inclusive of gender identity and sexual orientation, Biden's order rolls back most of the Tr*mp administration's anti-queer and trans policies. (In a separate move this week, Biden reversed the Tr*mp-era ban on trans troops.) Although the order doesn't address trans student athletes, it does interpret that Title IX – the federal law barring sex discrimination in education – protects against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, which could open the door for legal challenges to noninclusive laws and policies concerning trans students. A new prez won't stop the bigots from bigoting in Texas, but with an explicitly pro-trans rights administration to now answer at the federal level, it's the first measure of hope a lot of us have felt in a long time.

2 To Do

OUTsider Fest Launch Party Austin's transmedia fest returns for another queerer and weirder year (Feb. 19-21) with OUTsider 2021's "Future in FluX" theme. Tune in for all the deets on this year's lineup, pass info, and a special appearance by local lez art duo FFTWINZ (aka Beth Schindler and Lex Vaughn). Fri., Jan. 29, 6-7:30pm. Online. Free. www.outsiderfest.org.

Queer History Series QueerBomb explores the complicated relationship between queer people and the holidays with guests Morgan Vergera and Mechelle Marco. Stick around for a Q&A with Vergera and Marco. Sun., Jan. 31, 5-7pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/queerbomb.

Q'd Up

QT's Game Night The QTs at the Q invite Austin's queer and trans fam to play some games and socialize. Thu., Jan. 28, 6-7:30pm. Online. Free. www.fb.com/theqaustin.

Joterías Noche de Reyes A glorious evening of "fierce queer macho" performances hosted by Tatiana Cholula, with shows by Papi Churro, Ruby Knight, Banshee Rose, Justin Notherdude, Luke Modelo, Good Lucifer, and Onyx Reigns. Thu., Jan. 28, 8pm. Online. $10. www.twitch.tv/papijinxy.

p1nkstar's Girls Like Us Premiere Celebrate trans artists in Texas, featuring performances by Lorelei K, Belladonna, and Quentin Arispe. Thu., Jan. 28, 8pm. Online. Free. www.hotelfreetv.com/girlslikeus.

Steel Magnolias Our Ladies of the OutHaus and friends celebrate Our Lady Dolly Parton's birthday month with a digital drag tribute show and viewing party. Hosted by Bulimianne Rhapsody, with performances by Sylvia Hatchet, Kitty Buick, Crimson Kitty, SheKnead Thisgig, and Midknight Purchase. Fri., Jan. 29, 9pm. Online. $10. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.

Die Felicia Let Austin's glamour ghouls and hell hounds chill ya and thrill ya with an evening of macabre drag. Sat., Jan. 30, 9-11pm. Online. $10. www.twitch.tv/louisiannapurchase.

Workout! With Erica Nix Make exercise fun again. Wednesdays, 6:30pm; Sundays, 11am. Online. Price varies. www.patreon.com/workoutwithericanix.

Class Transitions Build yer strength training skills and Q bonds with Erica Nix and Rocky Lane. Thursdays, 6pm. Online. Price varies. www.patreon.com/workoutwithericanix.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
A version of this article appeared in print on January 29, 2021 with the headline: Qmmunity: Hope For the Queer’d Future
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity: Embrace Austin Seeks to Build Bridges Between Queer People and Queer Initiatives
Qmmunity: Embrace Austin Seeks to Build Bridges Between Queer People and Queer Initiatives
Qmmunity members organize to launch new LGBTQIA coalition

Beth Sullivan, Jan. 22, 2021

Qmmunity: The Best Big Qmmunity in Texas
Qmmunity: The Best Big Qmmunity in Texas
On discrimination, Dolly, and more queer happenings

Beth Sullivan, Jan. 15, 2021

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: The Rainbow Agenda
Qmmunity: The Rainbow Agenda
Start of the new year – and a new Lege – with some digital drag

Beth Sullivan, Jan. 8, 2021

Qmmunity: Keeping Austin Queer in 2021
Qmmunity: Keeping Austin Queer in 2021
Wishing you a brighter new year, QTs

Beth Sullivan, Jan. 1, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Austin LGBTQ, Charles Perry, SB 373, 87th Texas Legislature, anti-LGBTQIA bills, Joe Biden, Equality Act, LGBTQIA rights, Title IX, OUTsider Festival, FFTWINZ, Beth Schindler, Lex Vaughn, Queerbomb, Queer History Series

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Sundance Film Fest 2021: Richard Linklater & Channing Godfrey Peoples
Online: www.austinfilm.org
KMFA Fundraiser: Divas & Drinks
p1nkstar's Girls Like Us Premiere at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  