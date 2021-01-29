Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 29, 2021

The black metal tail hummingbird lives in the Peruvian Andes and lowers its nighttime body temp to 38°F, the coolest on record for a bird.

A recent study in Iceland has shown that identical twins are not so identical after all.

There has been much attention to the fact President Biden is the second Catholic president. The most represented Christian denomination among past presidents has been Episcopalian with 11.

Fudge was invented in America and started out mainly as chocolate.

In 1837, Charles Babbage and Augusta Ada King came up with plans for the Analytical Engine, a proposed mechanical general-purpose computer. It was never built, but in 2011 scientists began a 10-year project to actually build one.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
