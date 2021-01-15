Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 15, 2021

For his presidential inauguration, John Quincy Adams swore on a law book. And Teddy Roosevelt was inaugurated at a friend's house.

The great albatross is the largest web footed bird.

Human blood is never blue, even though it appears that way. When it leaves the heart, it's full of oxygen and bright red. After traveling through the body, it's at most a very dark red. It appears to be blue in your veins because the shorter, blue wavelength of light doesn't have to travel as far as red.

Nedra Volz, who played feisty old ladies on TV shows including All in the Family and Diff'rent Strokes, didn't start her acting career until she was 67.

According to Popular Mechanics, you can sorta measure the speed of light with a microwave and a chocolate bar. Remove the microwave turntable, put chocolate on a plate in the oven, and turn on the oven for 20 seconds. Measure the wavelength of the chocolate's melting pattern and multiply it by the frequency of the oven.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
