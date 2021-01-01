Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 1, 2021

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

If you've ever eaten sushi, then you have probably also eaten the red algae called porphyra. That's the species used for the dried edible seaweed sheets.

One in five of all mammal species on the planet today are bats.

Wondering about the 2024 Artemis mission to the moon? NASA is working on a new spacesuit – the first redesign in 40 years – that's called the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit. Currently, it's being tested underwater in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

London psychic Nicolas Aujula, who claims he predicted COVID-19, says he believes Tom Cruise, Natalie Portman, and Kim Kardashian will all experience some sort of heartache in 2021.

The age of Aquarius began on December 21, 2020, with the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 25, 2020

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Dec. 18, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Ballet Austin: The Nutcracker
Luminations at LBJ Wildflower Center at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
First Day Hike
at Texas State Parks
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  