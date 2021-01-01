Columns

Day Trips: Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge, San Antonio

New Land Bridge connects San Antonio park

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Jan. 1, 2021


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge in Phil Hardberger Park on San Antonio's north side is open and it's awesome.

After more than a decade of planning and work, the Land Bridge over Wurzbach Parkway gives hikers and wildlife a connection between the two sides of the heavily wooded 311-acre park. Landscaping turns the 150-foot-wide bridge into what appears on the trail as a small hill. Iron walls along the edges dampen the traffic noise of the four-lane parkway below to a whisper. By spring when the grasses grow and trees sprout leaves you will hardly know you've left terra firma for a man-made structure.


Hardberger Park is a multifaceted natural area with 3.64 miles of hike-and-bike trails on the west side and 2.84 miles on the east side. Each section has a leash-free dog park, picnic areas, and playscapes, as well as education centers. The park preserves a swath of old-growth riparian forest along Salado Creek.

Surrounded by neighborhoods and businesses, the park is home to a variety of wildlife. Park officials have already spotted deer, raccoons, and other critters using the bridge to safely cross the busy highway. Local artists designed two wildlife blinds on the bridge that blend into the landscape as public art.


Phil Hardberger Park, named for a former mayor, is open from sunup to sunset. The park is northwest of the San Antonio International Airport and easily accessible from I-35 and Highway 281. The land bridge is a little more than a half-mile walk from parking areas at 13203 Blanco Rd. and 8400 NW Military Highway. For more information on the park and to print a map, go to www.philhardbergerpark.org.

1,532nd in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: The Lost Bird Project, Galveston
Day Trips: The Lost Bird Project, Galveston
Remembering extinct birds in Galveston

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 25, 2020

Day Trips: Ten Ways the Pandemic Affected Daytrippers
Day Trips: Ten Ways the Pandemic Affected Daytrippers

Gerald E. McLeod, Dec. 18, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Keywords: Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge, Phil Hardberger Park, San Antonio

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Luminations at LBJ Wildflower Center
Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
First Day Hike
at Texas State Parks
Ballet Austin: The Nutcracker
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  